Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s Lavish White House Bathroom Makeover as 31-Day Shutdown Starves the Nation

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is standing by President Donald Trump’s latest, and most eyebrow-raising, renovation yet: a full-blown marble makeover of a White House bathroom. Posting on social media Friday afternoon, Leavitt gushed over the president’s flashy revamp, writing, “President Trump is making the People’s House more elegant and beautiful for generations of Americans to come!”

The 28-year-old press secretary, often praised by Trump for having lips that move like a “machine gun,” didn’t hold back her disgust for the previous setup. She said she was “horrified” by the old pale-green bathroom, a modest space installed during President Truman’s era. According to reports, Trump’s new “Lincoln Bathroom” is covered in marble and gold accents—signature elements of his aesthetic that now dominate much of the White House.

In his own post bragging about the upgrade, Trump claimed the old art deco design was “totally inappropriate” and insisted that his marble installation was “very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln” and “could be the marble that was originally there!”

The makeover marks the latest step in Trump’s ongoing effort to transform the White House into something resembling Mar-a-Lago. His recent remodeling efforts have included demolishing parts of the East Wing to build a massive $300 million ballroom, paving over the Rose Garden to create a patio lined with umbrellas, and adding a so-called presidential “walk of fame,” which critics say exists mainly to troll Joe Biden.

Despite Leavitt’s insistence that Trump is “making the People’s House more elegant and beautiful for generations to come,” many Americans aren’t exactly buying it. According to polls, 53% disapprove of Trump’s White House redesign, compared to just 24% who support it. Adding to the outrage, the remodel comes as the government remains in the midst of a crippling 31-day shutdown.

Millions of federal workers are either furloughed or working without pay, and 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits are at risk of losing them. Critics didn’t hold back online. The “Republicans Against Trump” account blasted, “Trump hard at work on the Lincoln Bathroom while the government shutdown hits day 31.”

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski piled on, writing, “We are in a serious government shutdown, but instead of negotiating, Trump posted several pics of his WH bathroom remodel today and now this. He is currently headed to Palm Beach for another golf weekend.” Fittingly, Trump shared his bathroom brag from Air Force One, en route to Mar-a-Lago for yet another glitzy fundraising dinner. Because when the country’s shut down, what’s a president to do—but redecorate the bathroom?