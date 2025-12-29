Karoline Leavitt Is Having A Baby Girl, Plans To Remain At Trump’s Side

The announcement comes as Karoline Leavitt continues to serve in one of the most demanding roles in Washington, acting as the public face of the Donald Trump administration and regularly fielding questions on policy, politics, and international affairs. Despite the pressures of the White House job, Leavitt said she feels grounded by her growing family and energized by the new chapter ahead.

Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nick welcomed their first child, a son Niko, in 2024. She said becoming a mother for the first time fundamentally changed her priorities and deepened her appreciation for family life. Now, as she prepares to welcome a daughter, Leavitt said the experience feels just as meaningful, if not more so.

Congratulations to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on her pregnancy. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0sCbc9rEna — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) December 26, 2025

“Motherhood is truly the closest thing to heaven on Earth,” Karoline Leavitt said, adding that raising children has strengthened her faith and reinforced the values she hopes to pass on to the next generation. Leavitt also spoke about the responsibility she feels as a mother working in public service, saying it motivates her to fight for a country where families can thrive.

Karoline Leavitt has frequently spoken about her Catholic faith and the role it plays in her personal and professional life. In the interview, she credited her faith with helping her balance the intense demands of politics with the joys and challenges of motherhood. Leavitt said prayer and family time remain central, even amid a packed schedule.

The pregnancy announcement from Karoline Leavitt was met with congratulations from colleagues and supporters, many of whom praised her for embracing motherhood while maintaining a high-profile career working for Donald Trump. Admirers pointed to her as an example of young women navigating leadership roles without sacrificing family aspirations.

Karoline Leavitt acknowledged that balancing motherhood with the responsibilities of being press secretary is not easy, but said she is surrounded by a strong support system. She expressed gratitude for her family and for the opportunity to serve while raising children.

Her rise in national politics has been swift. A former congressional candidate and communications professional, Karoline Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. Known for her direct style at the podium, she has become a prominent voice for the administration and a frequent target of criticism from political opponents.

Still, Leavitt said moments like this pregnancy announcement put everything into perspective. She noted that while politics can be intense and divisive, family remains constant. “At the end of the day, being a mom is the most important title I’ll ever have,” she said.

As she prepares for the arrival of her daughter in May 2026, Karoline Leavitt said she is embracing the season with gratitude and excitement. She added that the experience has only deepened her commitment to advocating for policies she believes support parents, children, and families across the country.