Expert Points Out ‘Clear Signs of Dementia’ in Donald Trump — Is He Losing Control?

Among other things, Donald Trump‘s health has been a hot topic among his critics ever since the POTUS began showing prominent signs of decline. Even his niece, Mary Trump, who never fails to question his every move, insisted that her uncle is definitely going through a cognitive decline. In addition, his bruised hands and swollen ankles only fueled those rumors about his health condition, despite what the White House says.

Now, Dr. John Gartner, who is a prominent psychologist, noted that the Republican President’s frequent gaffes, especially his inability to remember names and faces, point toward his cognitive decline, and even dementia.

🚨 Trump’s Cognitive Cliff: Decline Accelerates, Enablers Stay Silent 🚨

⚡ “The Trump you see today is the best you’ll ever see.” — Dr. John Gartner 🧠 Dementia never improves, never stays the same—it only gets worse. 📉 Week by week, signs of decline point to a looming… pic.twitter.com/FUMOoyjA4V — Daniel Davis Deep Dive (@DanielLDavis1) November 21, 2025

During an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast, the former professor at Johns Hopkins said, “When people develop dementia, they become the worst versions of themselves.” He added, “Whatever personality issues or problems [people with dementia] have begin to deteriorate, and they become even more crude, disorganized, aggressive, confused versions of that personality disorder.”

The therapist previously shared that Trump’s growing confusion about things and frequent memory lapses indicate “immense cognitive decline.” Gartner added, “Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on.”

During the latest episode, the psychologist reiterated the “clinical signs of dementia” that have been seen in Donald Trump lately. He added that he believes that the disease is bringing out his “malignant narcissism.”

Gartner also talked about the President’s physical appearance at this Veterans’ Day event. According to him, the changes point toward more serious issues. “You do see he’s having difficulty raising his hand to salute. And part of dementia and/or stroke, because it really could be either or both of those, because it appears like it is on the right side of his body that he had the droop with the face,” the therapist said.

He added, “It’s also on the right side of his body that he has the wide-based gait, where he swings his legs in kind of a semicircle. These are signs.” Donald Trump’s mental health took center stage once again after he lashed out at a reporter who asked him about the Epstein controversy. Aboard his Air Force One, the Republican leader was asked by a female reporter why he was behaving reservedly about the Epstein files, “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files.”

Donald Trump snaps at female reporter who asks about Epstein files: “Quiet, Piggy!” pic.twitter.com/K42gA3uXCD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

Trump snapped at her, saying, “Quiet, piggy.” Needless to say, he faced intense backlash from critics over his comment to the female reporter. Now, Gartner says that the stress of the whole Epstein scandal has been taking a toll on him, and that’s why he might have lashed out like that.

However, he also adds that the incident might just bear the clearest proof of a mind going through an intense crisis. The expert said during the podcast, “He’s a malignant narcissist. Anything which doesn’t affirm his grandiosity and his omnipotence, because his grandiosity has gotten to almost psychotic degrees at this point, is a mortal threat.”

He added, “So the fact that he’s perpetually being bombarded by waves and waves of these threats is going to take a toll.”