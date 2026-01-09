White House Says Demolishing East Wing Was Cheaper Than Saving It

After months of assurances about preservation, the White House is now saying the East Wing wasn’t worth saving.

Officials told federal planners this week that demolishing the historic wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s new ballroom was more economical than renovating it, citing structural problems that they say made restoration impractical, according to the BBC .

Josh Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, told the National Capital Planning Commission that the East Wing suffered from “significant deficiencies and overall poor structural design and construction.”

BREAKING: The U.S. Secret Service has shut down access to the park where journalists are filming the White House East Wing demolition. Trump doesn’t want you to see this. Keep sharing. pic.twitter.com/P3qWwwvyGq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2025

He said officials found “chronic water intrusion, accelerated deterioration and mold contamination,” adding that “the cost analysis proved that demolition and reconstruction provided the lowest total cost ownership and most effective long-term strategy.”

The East Wing was demolished in October, clearing space for Trump’s ballroom, a project now projected to cost about $400 million, roughly double earlier estimates.

That explanation raised eyebrows among some commissioners, including District of Columbia Council Chair Phil Mendelson, who questioned why the full scope of the project had not been presented before demolition began. Fisher responded that some aspects of the ballroom project were of a “top secret nature.” William Scharf, the commission’s chair and a Trump appointee, said the body typically does not have jurisdiction over demolition work at the White House, a position that limited the commission’s ability to intervene.

The ballroom project is expansive. Architect Shalom Baranes told commissioners it will span roughly 22,000 square feet and seat about 1,000 guests for formal dinners. Plans include two entry lobbies, a commercial kitchen, an office for the first lady, and a movie theatre, according to Global News .

👀 The White House may add a one-story extension to the West Wing to restore “symmetry” after the East Wing overhaul, according to architect Shalom Baranes.pic.twitter.com/4AWcqGOloX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2026

Baranes also confirmed the administration is considering adding a second story to the West Wing to create what he called architectural “symmetry” with the rebuilt East Wing, a move that would further reshape the White House complex .

In total, the new East Wing structure, including the ballroom and two floors, would cover nearly 89,000 square feet, making it larger than the White House residence itself, which spans about 55,000 square feet, according to figures cited by the BBC .

The scale has fueled criticism from preservation groups. The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed suit in December, arguing the administration failed to complete required reviews before tearing down the historic wing. The group says demolition began before plans were formally submitted to the planning commission.

According to another Global News article, they claimed, “No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else.” It continued, “And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in.”

Last on the agenda, the Commission will hear an information presentation on the East Wing Modernization Project. No action is taken on information presentations. Watch live at https://t.co/Q7stZww5xk. pic.twitter.com/31X5Cfgpti — NCPC (@NCPCgov) January 8, 2026

A federal judge declined to halt construction while the lawsuit proceeds.

Trump administration officials have said they did not need approval to demolish the East Wing, though they are seeking permission for new construction.

Supporters of the project argue the ballroom fills a longstanding gap. Scharf told commissioners that while foreign leaders are hosted in palaces abroad, U.S. presidents often rely on tents on the South Lawn for major state dinners.

“When the president of the United States of America flies to the United Kingdom, he’s hosted at Windsor Castle,” Scharf said. “When the king comes here, he’s more likely than not hosted in a tent… with portapotties,” Reuters reported (via Global News).

The White House says construction will be completed before Trump’s term ends in January 2029. By then, the East Wing, once home to offices, staff, and history, will exist only in photographs.