‘Protector Pam’ — Gavin Newsom Gives Pam Bondi Scathing Nickname Amid Epstein Cover-Up Claims

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been in a very public war of words with US President Donald Trump and his close-knit circle. In his latest X entry, Newsom coined a new nickname for Attorney General Pam Bondi. The official X account for the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a clip of Pam Bondi from a Senate hearing, where she dodged all the questions about Trump’s affiliation to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

The caption accompanying the video clip read, “So much for the “most transparent” administration. P[-]-protector Pam is still refusing to answer questions — and still hiding the Epstein files.”

🚨BREAKING: Gavin Newsom says Trump is ORCHESTRATING the Epstein cover-up: “Pam Bondi doesn’t move without Trump. If she’s fired, she’s the fall person because there’s no question she was directed by Trump. Why was she told not to release the files?” pic.twitter.com/ygZrKzUUpY — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 24, 2025

Dodging all questions on Trump’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein, Pam Bondi says in the clip, “You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks once again trying to slander President Trump left and right. When you are the one who has taken money from one of Epstein’s closest confidantes, I believe. I could be wrong. Correct me. Reid Hoffman was with Jefrey Epstein on multiple occasions, and the Senator sitting next to you tried to block the flight logs from being released yet you are grilling me on President Trump and some photograph with Epstein.”

Gavin Newsom has been vocal about calling out Donald Trump. In August this year, Trump replaced the grass lawn of the White House Rose Garden with a $1.9 million stone patio. A month later, Newsom took a jibe at the rose garden patio, calling it the “P[-] Patio.” The California Governor captioned the meme on X, “Welcome to P[-] Patio! Admission? Just prove you’re on the Epstein List!”

More posts calling out Trump and his inner circle followed. “After ripping health care from 17 million Americans and slashing food stamps for kids, we’re glad Mike ‘Marie Antoinette’ Johnson and his boy friends had time to toast the grand opening of the Predator Patio,“ Newsom’s press office wrote reposting these photos on X.

In an interview with reporter Marco Foster, in July, Newsom alleged that Bondi has blocked the release of the Epstein files, under the supervision of Donald Trump. Gavin Newsom said, “Pam Bondi doesn’t move without Trump. If she’s fired, she’s the fall person because there’s no question, she was directed by Trump to say what she said. Why was she told not to release the files?”

The Trump-Epstein ties are not the sole subject of mockery for Newsom. He has been actively posting humour-infused posts on the Portland protests and with Donald Trump comparing it to a “war zone.”Sharing a photo of a scene from the current Portland protests, Newsom wrote on X, “Portland is war ravaged! SEND IN THE CALIFORNIA (???) NATIONAL GUARD!”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Portland visit was timed after President Donald Trump described the situation as a “war zone.” Kristi Noem was stationed at the roof of the ICE facility, where she saw one of the protestors dressed in a chicken costume. In his recent X post, Gavin Newsom called out Kristi Noem’s photo-op session from Portland. He wrote, “KOSPLAY KRISTI IS IN PORTLAND! HIDE YO DOGS!”

KOSPLAY KRISTI IS IN PORTLAND! HIDE YO DOGS! pic.twitter.com/2qfTgI6cUb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025



Amid the ongoing crisis of the government shutdown Gavin Newsom also complained about the staffing shortage at the Burbank airport. “Thanks, Donald Trump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15 pm to 10 pm today because of YOUR government shutdown,” read the post shared by Gavin Newsom on X earlier this week.

Epstein passed away on 10 August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York. He was arrested in 2019 on the federal charges of sex trafficking. Trump claims to have cut ties with Epstein in 2004 after he learnt that he took away young girls who worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa in Palm Beach. However, his name continues to pop up every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files.