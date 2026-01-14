Gavin Newsom Thrashes Trump for ‘Attacking a Fellow Citizen,’ Suspects Motive Behind It

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted his reaction after Donald Trump flipped the bird at a critic who hurled slurs at him and called him a “pe—-ile protector.” A video of Trump reacting to the factory worker while visiting the Michigan Ford plant has gone viral, and Newsom did not miss a chance to weigh in with his reaction.

He reposted the viral video of the 79-year-old and wrote, “Struck a nerve?”

The next reaction was from Gavin Newsom’s press office X account posting, “Why is the President attacking a fellow American?”

The video released by TMZ shows Trump first pointing at the accused factory worker, followed by mouthing f– you and flipping the bird at him. This remark from the factory worker stems from the long-standing accusations linking Trump to the convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was his former friend and has been mentioned in the Epstein files several times. The criticism has also been fueled by the DOJ’s heavily redacted release of the documents.

The Democrats’ account on X also reacted to Trump flipping the bird, calling the factory worker “Employee of the month tbh.” MAGA supporters were mostly on Trump’s side for reacting this way. One user wrote, “Trump is the best!”

Another user added, “Ex-Employee,” in the comments since the factory worker would be sacked by now. Meanwhile, AI edits of Trump flipping the bird and a screenshot from the video have gone viral.

So far, the DOJ has released a huge volume of files on the Epstein case. However, people are not satisfied with the redacted information. The information is redacted to protect the names of people linked to Epstein. Several prosecutors and investigators’ names have reportedly been redacted.

Even Epstein victims expressed disappointment over the same. They hoped to see the fully disclosed files after the Epstein Files Transparency Act ordered the DOJ to release the files by Dec. 19, 2025.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called the factory worker a “lunatic” who was in a fit of rage and was hurling slurs at the president. He said Trump gave “an appropriate and unambiguous response.”