Trump Trolled for Botched “Orange” Make-Up, and the “Extra Fluffy” Hair Made It Worse

Donald Trump was out and about in Detroit, Michigan, touring a Ford factory, but that was eclipsed by his unflattering makeup day. Trump received major flak online for his botched make-up and a bad hair day.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a video of Trump, and he captioned it, “Somebody did not do a very good job blending Trump’s face paint today.” Netizens were quick to troll Trump for the same.

somebody did not do a very good job blending Trump’s face paint today pic.twitter.com/qcDudfByzS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

Trump’s latest appearance has drawn widespread attention online. Flagging Trump’s make-up oopsie, an X user wrote, “You always get an uneven coat like that when you use a brush instead of a roller.” A second added, “The heavier and sloppier his makeup, the worse Trump is doing.” A third wrote, “Either he’s hiring the worst makeup artist, or they’re doing it to him on purpose.”

A section of the Internet was utterly convinced that Donald Trump does his own-makeup. “He does it himself, right? I believe I’ve read that increasingly awkward makeup is a fair indicator of cognitive decline,” a netizen speculated. Another one wrote, “I wonder if he does it himself and refuses to let others do it.”

Echoing similar sentiments, a netizen wrote, “I’ve noticed his makeup has been a mess for a week or more.” Adding to the conversation, another user wrote, “I think it’s possible his makeup artist hates him.” Another one noted, “His makeup artist is for the past 10 years also should be fired.”

Referring to Trump’s botched make-up, a user on X pointed out, “Hey Donnie, what happened in the orange make up blending room today?” Another thought, Trump’s makeup “Looks weird.”

Inputs from another user on X, “Natural light is not his friend.” Netizens couldn’t help but notice Trump’s bad hair day as well. “Well, they added extra fluffy fluff to the hair thing,” one of them flagged. “The hair blow out too,” echoed another remark.

Let’s just say the thread was bombarded with many comments on Trump’s hairdo. “The hair is close to achieving escape velocity,” an X user wrote jokingly. Another one pointed out, “His hair doesn’t look any better.” Here’s what another user had to say: “Those two hairs he’s got left on the top of his head are losing despite doing some very heavy lifting. You can see his scalp.”

It was only last week that Trump was mocked for his extra bronze makeup and pinkish-hued hair. Some netizens thought that his excessive make-up might be an attempt to disguise his allegedly deteriorating health.

Trump’s face is extremely bronze today pic.twitter.com/hYNvpjq0Ul — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

Trump, who takes extra care to avoid being photographed in an unflattering angle, had a meltdown of sorts last year when TIME magazine shared a cover picture of him that he didn’t approve of.

Trump slammed the publication for using the picture of him that they used. “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” a furious Trump posted on Truth Social.