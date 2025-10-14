“They Disappeared My Hair!”—Trump Melts Down Over Unflattering TIME Cover

Donald Trump has once again gone to Truth Social to complain about something he found “Worst of All Time.” Recently, TIME magazine published an article about the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and the photo they used of the President is something he called, “may be the Worst of All Time.” Trump found the article, which is titled “His Triumph,” a relatively good story about him.

However, on Truth Social, he complained about the photo they used. He wrote, “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 14, 2025

He continued, “Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” For those unfamiliar, the photo, which was shot at a low angle, was meant to show Donald Trump in a heroic way. However, the lighting instead highlighted his bald spots, revealing how much efforts are put into making his hair look voluminous.

Sharing the cover on X, TIME Magazine wrote, “The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

Share this cover so that the world sees the strength of our great President Trump instead of the one the fake news Time magazine put out. Time magazine uses the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him. pic.twitter.com/okK0tK9jmI — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 13, 2025

Former Fox affiliate, Kari Lake, has also accused TIME of using “the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him.” She also shared a fake cover of the magazine, encouraging the MAGA base to promote that instead. “Share this cover so that the world sees the strength of our great President Trump instead of the one the fake news Time magazine put out,” the acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media wrote on X. In the fake cover, the photo shows the POTUS staring right ahead. His hair also looks voluminous, without revealing the effort behind it.

On Monday, world leaders met in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss the future of Gaza, now that the ceasefire deal is in place. According to Associated Press, during the summit, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt’s President, called for a two-state solution. However, the outlet notes that Donald Trump made no mention of the possibility of Palestine’s existence as a state. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was not at the summit, strongly opposes Palestinian independence.