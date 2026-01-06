“50 Shades of Orange” – Trump’s Extra Bronze Make-Up and Bad Hair Day Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Donald Trump, who is known for his signature tan look and his blonde hair, ditched his staple make-up and went all in with an extra bronzed look and a tinge of pink in his hair, at least that’s what eagle-eyed netizens noticed during his recent public appearance.

As Trump went on to talk about his 2024 assassination attempt, there was no end to the many comments addressing his botched make-up and a bad hair day situation of sorts.

Journalist Aaron Rupar posted a clip of Donald Trump ranting and captioned it, “Trump’s face is extremely bronze today.” What followed was a string of similar comments flagging the extra bronze makeup and pink-hued hair sported by Trump.

Trump’s face is extremely bronze today pic.twitter.com/hYNvpjq0Ul — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

The jury is out on this one, and the Internet wasn’t particularly digging this look of Trump. “50 shades of orange,” a netizen wrote jokingly. Another one chimed in, “Grandpa’s makeup artist had a day off.”

Let’s just say that the many comments slamming Trump’s off make-up were not ending anytime soon on X. “Trump loves gold so much that he’s trying to look like gold as much as possible. He’ll probably tell you his make-up is filled with real gold, not fake gold, real gold,” one of them read.

Some thought the excessive make-up might be an attempt to disguise his allegedly deteriorating health. “They worked over time on his face trying to cover up his failing health,” a netizen commented, while another added, “It’s the winter spray tan.”

Adding to the conversation, another X user added, “Changed his make-up artist?” Another one noted, “Yep, no one is telling him? It’s utterly ridiculous.” Inputs from a fellow X user, “He looks like he gets his makeup advice from a funeral home.” Another thought, “He got a fresh coat” of tan.

Turns out, it wasn’t just Trump’s over-the-top makeup that had netizens’ attention. His bad hair day also became the object of Internet attention, and not in a good way. “And his hair looks pink,” observed a user. Another one flagged, “And his hair is a lovely shade of pink.”

A curious netizen asked in the comments section, “Even his hair looks like it was bronzed. Did he dump his head into a pail of bronzer to get that look?” The pop of pink sparked a lot of questions. “Nice pink hair to go with it,” wrote one of the commentators. Some wondered if it was a natural tan on Trump, courtesy his long golf hours. “He’s been in Florida on vacation for 3 weeks. Golfing every day. Must be nice,” a curious user wondered.

Donald Trump, who has been very vocal about his disdain for bad hair days, called out TIME magazine for using an unflattering cover image of him along with a piece on him last year.

Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 14, 2025

Trump had a meltdown over the unflattering hair and angles used in the TIME cover story and shared a long rant in his Truth Social post, which read, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”