Trump’s Last-Minute Golf Trip Is Costing Taxpayers Millions Ahead of the New Year

Published on: December 30, 2025 at 11:25 PM ET

Will Trump put the brakes on his golfing trips that are costing taxpayers millions of dollars?

Donald Trump’s impromptu golfing trips is costing dollars on people’s pockets just before New Year
Donald Trump’s impromptu golfing trips are costing taxpayers millions just before the New Year (Image Credits: @20minutesSport/x)

Donald Trump’s frequent golfing at his lavish Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida has drawn significant public attention. Notably, just before New Year’s 2026, he made another visit to his Florida estate, which reportedly cost approximately $3.4 million from taxpayer funds.

​During this most recent visit, which began on December 20, 2025, the 79-year-old U.S. President has played golf nearly every other day, except for Christmas. Throughout the festive period, Trump has chosen to spend time at the resort with his family, dedicating most days to golf until about 4 p.m.

President Trump’s frequent golfing has drawn ire from Russian media. Well, he was playing a round of the game right before he met the Ukrainian President. In fact, just after this meeting, he was again spotted paying a visit to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He was accompanied by his huge security convoy, and an exceptional motorcade guided him on his route.

​But what comes across as the most striking aspect of the episode is the massive cost of not just his security entourage during these visits, but also the golfing activities. According to a HuffPost report, these trips have cost about $3.4 million each time from taxpayers’ money. The analysis further predicted that his golfing expenses for 2025 will top close to $75 million if he makes two more visits to Mar-A-Lago before the year ends.

​In 2025 alone, Donald Trump made a total of 16 trips to Mar-A-Lago just to play golf. It made his total golf-related taxpayer costs reach about $71 million at the moment. Any further impromptu trips will possibly make him top his record of $300 million across his four-year term so far. It will evidently double the costs spent during his first term.

​Trump’s trips, as such, mostly serve both leisure and business promotion-related matters. It is often that foreign dignitaries visit his properties, attending grand events that are being held there.

Separately, a Golf365 report minutely broke down the cost required to get Trump and his entourage across Washington, D.C. alone. It is likely to have cost somewhere between $1.1 to $2 million. Additionally, factors like Secret Service, local policing, perimeter planning, hotel rooms, security checkpoints, specialized enforcement units and even the massive salaries for all these personnel involved in their duties are expected to increase the costs by another $15 million.

His luxurious Air Force One costs approximately $1.1 million for a typical four-hour round trip across all his golf destinations. For Mar-A-Lago visits, especially, its secluded island location requires extra marine patrols and long road closures, which disturb local communities and increase law enforcement costs one way or another.

​Looking ahead to the upcoming year, Trump’s travel costs are expected to increase, partly due to his interest in attending various sporting events nationwide. For example, the Ryder Cup in September 2026 was estimated to cost $17 million, covering the transportation of Trump and his entourage to Long Island, New York.

​Surprisingly, it so happens that Trump had been the one to previously criticize ex-President Barack Obama for his golfing visits and their costs. Well, his own expenses have now far exceeded Obama’s total spending of $85-$90 million.

