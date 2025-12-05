Donald Trump’s Thinning Hair Caught in HD, and Netizens Say It Looks Like the ‘Belly of a Poodle’

Donald Trump is the internet’s latest obsession, and it’s his rare hair photo that is the object of much gossip at the moment. His latest pictures from the Oval Office are dated to his recent announcement withdrawing Biden-era vehicle fuel efficiency standards across America. However, people are more interested in a peculiar picture of him from the meeting than in the changes he actually made. Well, we are talking about one of his viral pictures where, for the rarest of times, netizens got a peek at the back of his head.

While one would expect it to be a normal picture of a person’s head, things are different for the U.S. President, who tends to churn murmurs at the drop of a hat. This time, his visibly thinning hair became the hot topic of discussion. Well, the unflattering picture of Donald Trump’s hair, taken by White House photographer Chip Somodevilla, has gone viral. Thus, attention has shifted to discussing it more than the policy change, which will affect thousands of car owners across the country.

Donald Trump’s thinning hair brutally exposed as president addresses health fearshttps://t.co/29oYfSdhG8 pic.twitter.com/hl2wNtUTdt — 🌏PEACE✌️☮️🕊♻️☘️ (@PeaceOutPeaceIn) December 4, 2025

Talking about the reaction, well, it was more mockery and meme content than any of the other Trump-related posts must have fetched. Netizens praised the photographer for giving an unedited glimpse of the 79-year-old, who usually boasts of being in the pink of health. But one may remember that the level of skepticism about his medical status remains a big question in many minds.

The post, which is now at about 4 million views, left the internet asking many questions. One of the netizens wondered why the back of Trump’s head looked so pinkish. Another social media user commented, “like the feathers of a baby bird just out of its shell”. A third wrote “like the belly of a poodle,” and another netizen praised the photographer, writing, “he’s seriously doing better journalism than anyone in the White House press corps.”

Well, Trump turned heads for one other reason inside Oval Office, as his bruised hands made a comeback. This time, they flashed two large band-aids on his right hand knuckles. Naturally, these refueled rumors about his health and other related speculations. Given the lingering secrecy around his health, Trump may end up becoming one of the few presidents with mysterious health issues.

Donald Trump may be receiving the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi. It is administered via IV in the hand, causes swelling in the brain requiring regular MRIs, and one of the main side effects is tiredness.

The bandaged hand occurs monthly which corresponds to monthly Leqembi injection pic.twitter.com/EkLJHrWfdh — Chiefs Mama 🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️💛❤️ (@bling_momma) December 5, 2025

As such, both Donald Trump himself and the White House spokesperson have repeatedly dismissed any extra concern regarding his medical history. As per Karoline Leavitt, the President has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which hampers proper blood flow from the legs to the brain. Its symptoms include unprecedented swelling in the feet and are mainly associated with old age. It is also reported that he takes aspirin regularly, which correlates with his hand bruising.

Meanwhile, recent details about President Trump undergoing an MRI scan also raised a lot of questions in the minds of many. According to the White House press secretary, it was part of a routine examination he underwent. But medical experts were quick to point out that such scans are not routine procedures; doctors order them only when there’s a specific cause.

Interestingly, Trump’s recent statement about being willing to release the results of his MRI scans cast light on the continued debate. However, he left everyone shocked when he claimed not to know which part of his body was actually scanned during the process.