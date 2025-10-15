Donald Trump Slams Magazine for Posting His ‘Worst of All Time’ Photo, Exposing Loose Skin and Making His Thin Hair ‘Disappear’

Donald Trump visited the Middle East earlier this week to sign the historic peace deal between Hamas and Israel, and thus ended the deadly war that has claimed thousands of lives over the last two years. After attending a peace summit in Egypt, Trump returned to Washington DC and boasted about his accomplishment. However, he isn’t happy with a TIME Magazine poster celebrating his achievement.

The cover image of TIME Magazine has left Trump furious, although it depicts ‘His Triumph’ in the Middle East. The 79-year-old complained that they “disappeared” his hair and called it a “super bad picture.”

In its cover story, the magazine called the peace deal “a signature achievement of Trump’s second term” and “a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

The cover image was also shared on social media handles of the magazine as the living Israeli hostages held in Gaza were freed, and Israel also released 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and an additional 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023.

While Trump praised the story, he lashed out at the magazine’s choice of picking his “worst” photo, which shows his loose neck skin and thin hair. He wrote on Truth Social, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” he added in his rant.

California Governor Gavin Newsom grabbed the opportunity to mock Donald Trump‘s physical appearance. The official handle of his office posted an edited version of the TIME cover with a pixelation effect over Trump’s neck, thus suggesting that the image should be censored for being sexually explicit.

Stephen Colbert, on the other hand, supported Donald Trump’s rant. “He’s right,” the late-night talk show host said in his Tuesday monologue.

“You got to hand it to him: it is,” he emphasized.

Colbert added that TIME could have used some AI-generated images of Trump. He suggested an image of Trump dressed as a cowboy sheriff and “solving horse crimes,” or an image of him holding a guitar while riding a motorbike that could show “he has an extremely casual attitude towards highway safety.”

Colbert then suggested a real picture that TIME could have used as a cover. “You want a flattering photo for the cover of TIME? How about this one?” he asked while showing a throwback picture of Donald Trump with his former friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

The audience reacted with massive applause, but that wasn’t it. Colbert added, “Wait, hold on, what’s that pervert doing in there? Take that pervert out.”

The photo was then replaced with one where Trump (and not Epstein) was edited out.