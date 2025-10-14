Donald Trump Criticized Online for Calling Giorgia Meloni ‘Beautiful’ at Gaza Peace Summit

Donald Trump came, he saw the opportunities to offend fellow world leaders, and he conquered those opportunities. The President, who recently attended a meeting in the Middle East to solidify the efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, had his fair share of moments that raised eyebrows of people. One that could probably be deemed the most questionable was when the President said something that would “end his political career.”

The 79-year-old attended a peace summit in Egypt on Monday, where he managed to offend more than one world leader. Amongst all, it was painful to watch one particular interaction between Trump and the Italian Prime Minister.

Giorgia Meloni, who was among the few female leaders present at the summit, was subjected to his uncomfortable remarks. “We have a woman, a young woman, who’s uh… I’m not allowed to say it,” Trump began.

He pointed out how making a statement like the one he was refraining from saying could end a person’s political career in the United States. “She’s a beautiful young woman,” the American President was heard saying as he gave in to the urge to say the inappropriate thing.

“Now, if you use the word ‘beautiful’ in the United States about a woman, that’s the end of your political career,” he added with self-awareness but no refrain. He concluded his remark by noting that he’ll “take his chances” instead.

Meloni doesn’t exactly looked thrilled as Trump calls her “beautiful” pic.twitter.com/qfE3ooKN2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

To make matters worse, he looked back at the Italian Prime Minister who stood behind him and put her on the spot. “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right?” he inquired. Trump answered his question while concluding that it was okay for him to say so cause she was beautiful in his opinion.

Another world leader who had to face the burn of the American President’s condescension was the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney was heard quipping about how Trump had given him the “upgraded” title of “president.”

“At least I didn’t say governor,” Trump was heard firing back with a grin and a wink. The statement was a callback to how Trump repeatedly insulted former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while referring to him as “Governor.” It had become a point of focus how the 79-year-old intentionally refused to acknowledge Trudeau’s original designation as a form of power play.

Even if his fellow world leaders managed to refrain from giving a reaction in front of the cameras, netizens unleashed their judgment on Trump. “Nothing quite like a creepy old man judging your physical appearance in front of the entire world…” one netizen wrote.

“End of political career? Sounds good Donny,” another quipped. “It disgusting and inappropriate on every level in the gentlemen code of conduct,” a third noted. “She is a leader, not just a pretty woman as Don is attempting to reduce her to,” another social media user pointed out.