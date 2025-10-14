Donald Trump Sparks Confusion by Claiming Gaza Peace Deal Was ‘3,000 Years’ in the Making

Donald Trump has given the world a reason to roll their eyes at him after his bizarre claim at the signing of the Gaza Peace deal. The President, who came together with several other world leaders, claimed that it took 3,000 years to conclude and broker the peace in Gaza. Netizens were left speechless at the President’s confusing claim.

Trump flew to the Middle East on Monday to finalize a deal that would assure a ceasefire in Gaza. The summit that took place in Egypt was attended by leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. A declaration was signed by the American President, which declared that he would guarantee to work towards bringing peace to Gaza until it is secured.

“This took 3,000 years to get to this point. Can you believe it? And it’s going to hold up too. It’s going to hold up,” the 79-year-old announced as he signed the declaration. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s reaction to the statement was hard to miss.

The Egyptian President, who sat beside Trump, was seen bending his head to smirk at the wild claim. It seemed like the Egyptian was trying to hold back his laughter at the bizarre claim. Social media users, on the other hand, did anything but hold back at what the American President said.

“3,000 years ago?? Like The Bronze/Iron Age??” one user questioned. “Even in his most shining moment he can’t help himself with saying the most stupidist thing,” another quipped.

#BREAKING911 :

President Donald J. Trump (and) Middle Eastern leaders have officially SIGNED the Gaza Peace Deal, securing 47’s place in history books as the ‘PEACE PRESIDENT.’ Congratulations, President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/F5g8G0pWOl — Big John 2.0 (@bigjohnt2_0) October 13, 2025

“They know Trump is absolutely pathetic about history. They don’t want to say anything because they don’t want Trump to put sanctions and tariffs on their country,” a third netizen wrote.

A few others speculated that Trump’s statement could have held a historical significance that many missed.

“He was emphasizing the deep historical roots of the Israeli-Arab (or more specifically, Jewish-Muslim) tensions in the region, which trace back roughly 3,000 years to ancient biblical conflicts (e.g., between Israelites and Philistines or Canaanites) and have persisted through millennia of wars, conquests, and disputes over the Holy Land,” a user wrote.

Others called out the President for his “false” claim. One netizen pointed out how this wasn’t the first time in history that Israel and Palestine have reached a peace treaty. The same user cited the 1993 Oslo Accords as proof to debunk Trump’s claims.

“Over the decades, many attempts at peace and various ceasefires have been arranged, though a lasting, comprehensive solution has yet to be achieved,” the user further wrote. They went on to add how Trump’s effort to broker peace is just “another one of those” until proven to be a treaty that ensures permanent peace.