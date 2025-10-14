‘Stop Fussing With Your Hair’- Martin Sheen Delivers Scathing Message to Trump Over Gaza Remarks

Donald Trump has been enjoying his latest peace-making efforts in Gaza after the release of hostages from Israel. The U.S. President celebrated the fact that both parties were able to negotiate a ceasefire, something which he feels that they will uphold for a really long time, and end the bloodbath.

In fact, his assumptions about the resolution were so sanguine that Trump ended up blasting a BBC reporter onboard Air Force One, who quizzed him to be doubly sure about peace being restored between the conflicting countries. While he started by saying “The war is over, okay? Do you understand that?”, he then concluded with a pat on his own back with the words “I’m good at solving wars. I’m good at making peace.”

Although netizens and a lot of onlookers are sceptical of his claims, it seems someone new has also joined this bandwagon. It is none other than Hollywood legend Sheen who feels it’s really a high time for Trump to buckle up his shoes and do some real good, and not just make blank claims. Speaking at the MSNBC live event, Sheen sent a seething message to the U.S. President in the guise of sarcastic personal advice. He said, “The big guy in the White House, if he would take some personal advice, you gotta realize, sir, that you are the biggest nothing in the world.”

🚨NEW: Actor Martin Sheen to Donald Trump: “You are the biggest nothing in the world….Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair…and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf!” RETWEET if you stand with Sheen against Trump! pic.twitter.com/udb5FQsfgk — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) October 14, 2025

Not mincing on his words for even a second, Martin Sheen went on to urge Trump to stop behaving like his non-human self, courtesy of surrounding himself with sycophants. He slashed the President brutally, asking him to speak more clearly and confidently, and to start becoming a human first.

In his words, “Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants who are encouraging you to be your non-human self. Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair, don’t worry about your tie, and stand up straight and speak clearly, not from your throat. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President, with all due respect, Sir.”

If you think that this was the end of Martin’s extended criticism of Donald Trump, then wait a while. He accused the current federal government of egotism and false worship. Explaining what he meant, the actor remarked, “When you look at this group of people at the round table, in the White House, the cabinet room, every one of those people looks across the table and they do not see anyone who is better than they are.”

He added, “They generally see a reflection of their true selves. So there’s no heroes in there, there’s no music, there’s no laughter, there’s no self-effacement, there’s no joy in that room. It smells of ego and fear and false worship.”

Well, Martin’s views seem to have resonated with a huge number of people, especially on X. Storming the social media platform with their views, one of the users wrote, “Martin Sheen was a better president on his TV show than Trump.” Someone else added on to the actor’s mention of Trump finding humanity and remarked, “Since when does Trump have any humanity, Martin? Trump happily fired thousands of federal workers and said all immigrants are vermin.”