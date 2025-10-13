Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Caught in a Sweet Summer Romance – Steamy Yacht Photos Set the Internet Ablaze

Word is out that Justin Trudeau has given love a second chance and is sailing the perfect summer wave along with none other than Katy Perry. Their cozy yacht photos from September are now going viral for all the right reasons — but their relationship isn’t exactly new. In fact, the two of them have been dating each other in complete secrecy for months now. While for many the pairing of the American singer and the former Prime Minister of Canada seems a little far-fetched, they have been managing it perfectly.

Moreover, given Katy’s frequent concert tours, she and Justin have even managed to chart the best way to maintain a long-distance relationship.

After their photo from the yacht went viral, a source close to the couple told The Sun that they began dating at the start of summer 2025. Constant face-timing and messages have enabled them to stay in touch even when living miles apart. The source can be quoted as “They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other.” But the most surprising aspect about their relationship is that neither of them could believe that the other would want to date them.

Well, the ex-PM, who is a geek himself, cannot think that such a glamorous American socialite and star like Katy Perry is interested in him. On the other hand, the Dark Horse singer is flattered that such a respected politician is keen on dating her. Before the yacht photos surfaced, the duo had already sparked dating rumors in July, when they were spotted strolling through Mount Royal Park in Montreal before sharing a meal at Le Violon.

Speaking about Justin’s past, the source said he’s been single for a while following his 2023 divorce from ex-wife Sophie Trudeau. The source additionally revealed, “Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they really enjoy chatting about a variety of topics. They click very well so far, and they will see each other again very soon. He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life.” Meanwhile, Katy Perry appreciates the political icon for being extremely respectful, especially for being very kind in understanding her separation from actor Orlando Bloom.

As for what’s next, the source said Justin isn’t one to rush things and wants to take gradual, gentlemanly steps in his relationship with Katy. Moreover, the singer has appreciated this move on his part, and they are extremely comfortable with the current state of affairs between them. Another source highlighted the true story behind the yacht trip the pair took and said they had been waiting a long time to meet up.

Speaking about Justin, the source further revealed, “He feels like a young adult again, he is very excited about the process so far, and he really enjoys getting to know her and talking about many, many topics with her. Justin isn’t a guy who is easy to ‘catch,’ and he has been having a lot of women trying to date him since he separated from his wife.”

For the unversed, both Katy and Justin have children from previous marriages. While the singer is a mom to her daughter, Daisy Dove, from her marriage to Orlando Bloom, Trudeau is a father to his three children from his ex-wife, Sophie. How their little ones will react to this new chapter of their lives is to be seen.