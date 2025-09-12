Decoded! These Blunders Sent Katy Perry’s Career Into a Sudden Collapse

Pop star Katy Perry has been one of the greatest singers ever. She rose to global stardom seemingly overnight, transforming from an under-the-radar Christian singer into a pop sensation with her 2008 hit “I Kissed a Girl.” Her 2010 album Teenage Dream only solidified her status, producing multiple chart-topping singles.

The former American Idol judge made history as her 2015 Super Bowl halftime performance was hailed by many as one of the best of all time. But since then, Perry’s career has taken a series of hits. Controversial decisions, some professional and others personal, were to blame. She faced a series of feuds and flops due to public backlash and controversial choices; Perry’s fall from grace is due to big blunders, terrible dancing, and self-inflicted wounds from the past.

According to The List, the turning point in Perry’s public image arguably came in 2014, when she became embroiled in a highly publicized feud with fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Both are mega stars in their own ways, and the outcome was bitter when they clashed. Reports claimed the conflict stemmed from Perry allegedly poaching dancers from Swift’s tour.

The drama was turned into their music, with Swift releasing “Bad Blood” and Perry responding with “Swish Swish.” While the flames died down by 2019, her reputation significantly decreased. Her subsequent two albums, “Witness” (2017) and “Smile” (2020), did not do well.

Consequently, to boost her career, Katy Perry launched a Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, but reports suggest the venue operated at a financial loss.

Her 2024 album, “Women,” also received backlash for portraying a hyper-s——— Rosie the Riveter, which did not emerge as a symbol of female energy but as a failed satire. Moreover, the track was produced by Dr. Luke, the man who had been accused of s——- abusing TikTok singer Kesha. She attempted to defend her choice to work with an alleged r—– by explaining that she writes her songs herself. However, owing to Dr Luke’s bad reputation in the industry, people dragged her to the spotlight.

The second single, “Lifetimes,” caused controversy when Perry’s production team was fined for filming part of the video at a protected UNESCO site in Spain without the proper permits. Perry raised more eyebrows in 2024 when she posted a photo of her new Tesla Cybertruck on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Elon Musk and thanking him for the delivery.

Meanwhile, in April 2025, Katy Perry faced criticism after her trip to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in his Blue Origin. Even though she was one of the six female passengers on the 11-minute flight, much of the online backlash was directed at the singer.

Netizens saw Perry’s opportunity as an excess privilege, especially during global economic hardship. Celebrities like Lily Allen condemned her and later apologized for their unnecessary comments. Olivia Munn and Emily Ratajkowski also weren’t happy with the stunt. While Perry insists on moving forward on her own terms, the path to reclaiming her former stature remains uncertain.

She was later also slammed for pulling off an extravagant stunt when she kissed the ground upon landing. In her personal life, Katy was engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, and the duo shares a daughter named Daisy Dove. The duo split in July 2025 after being together for 10 years. ( E! News)