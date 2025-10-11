“They’re Showing Their Children That…” – Justin Trudeau and Sophie’s Divorce Had an Unexpected Impact on Their Children’s Lives

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire divorced after 18 years of marriage. After nearly two decades together, they decided to part ways. But as parents, they’ve remained a united front. Since their 2023 divorce, they’ve continued to be hands-on parents to their three children—Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Many have wondered how the divorce has affected the children and how they’re coping after seeing their parents separate after so many years together. Since divorce is hard on the family, experts suggest a few strategies to get over the initial blow and return to normal. Justin and Sophie may have done the same for the sake of their children to ensure their lives remain as normal as possible.

Even after the split, the couple vacationed together as a family, showing their commitment to their kids. In an interview with CNN, Sophie admitted that family life after divorce can be messy at times, but mutual respect remains at the center of it all. To keep his bond with the children strong, Justin Trudeau took separate summer vacations with them in July and August of this year. His Instagram posts prove how much fun they had together.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announce they’re separating. pic.twitter.com/7mlMdXFG0M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023



Moreover, as parents, they are supportive of their kids. Sophie and Justin have been promoting their son Xavier’s music career on their Instagram pages. Justin even shared a video of himself and his eldest son, Xavier, reacting to the music video on Facebook. Overall, we can say they have tried their best to keep things normal.

In addition, according to a divorce expert, the former Canadian PM and his ex-wife are doing a great job in co-parenting. As per a divorce coach and co-parenting expert, Abby King, both parents started off well, ensuring their kids knew they were no longer husband and wife but were still mom and dad. The starting period of the divorce is the most crucial for a family, as it sets the tone for the whole family.

The expert added, “By doing things together, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire are showing their children that while they might not be a romantic couple anymore, they are united as parents. The family might look different and live differently now, but they can count on their parents to come together for them.” She cautioned against forcing friendliness if co-parents aren’t on good terms, since doing so can create more tension within the family.

King also advised parents to be honest about their feelings and boundaries after divorce. Moreover, she emphasized judgment-free communication for the parents as well as kids so that they don’t end up keeping secrets. This will add to the peace and happiness.