Justin Trudeau Takes One Last Dig at Donald Trump in His Final Speech as Canada’s Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau stood his ground against Donald Trump even during his last speech as Canada’s Prime Minister. The politician who voluntarily resigned from the position on January 6, 2025, has officially stepped down. During his last speech, Trudeau took a very apparent dig at the President of the United States.

This wasn’t the first time addressing Trump has brought about heightened emotions in Justin Trudeau. The 53-year-old broke down in front of the press while giving a speech recently. Trudeau’s speech came amid the intense trade war that the two countries are engaged in.

Trudeau labelled Trump’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on imported Canadian goods as “dumb.” During the speech, the now ex-Prime Minister of Canada threatened to impose a 25% tariff on American goods as well.

“This is a time to hit back hard and to demonstrate that a fight with Canada will have no winners,” Trudeau claimed. The politician also assured the citizens of his nation that he would always have his “people’s back.” He concluded while noting, “We will not let Canadians down today and well into the future.”

During his last speech, Trudeau confirmed that Canada will start imposing a 25% tariff on American goods from here on. He noted that the last decade has been a difficult one for Canada as a nation. The 53-year-old pointed out how it has been “challenging” because Canadians have been dealing with “crisis after crisis.”

“But through every crisis, Canadians have shown who they are. We’ve pulled together,” the politician added. He also noted how Canadians have “emerged even stronger” because they managed to stand up for each other through the challenges.

“And now, as Canadians face — from our neighbor — an existential challenge, an economic crisis, Canadians are showing exactly what we are made of,” the politician said referring to Trump’s threats.

Trudeau pointed out that Canadians will not anybody define them by “who they’re not.” The politician noted that Canadians have always possessed the quality of embracing who they are. “And we’re a country that will be diplomatic when we can, but fight when we must, elbows up,” he concluded.

Mark Carney who is elected as the Prime Minister of Canada also did not let go of an opportunity to address Trump. The former Governor of the Bank of Canada spoke about Trump’s wish to make Canada the 51st American state.

“America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form,” Carney asserted. The newly elected Prime Minister noted his nation did not “ask for this fight” but the Canadians are ready when “someone else drops the gloves.”

The 59-year-old spoke about how the USA wants to take over Canada’s resources. “Think about it. If they succeed, they will destroy our way of life,” Carney predicted. He also referred to the current times as dark. “Dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust,” he said while accusing America.