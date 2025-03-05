Donald Trump Claims Justin Trudeau Called Him ‘To Ask What Could Be Done About Tariffs, But I Said…’

In a recent post on Truth Social, Donald Trump claimed that he got a call from Canadian leader Justin Trudeau. The President mentioned excerpts of their conversation, stating that Trudeau got in touch with him “to ask what could be done about Tariffs.” He also alleged that Trudeau was “trying to use this issue to stay in power.”

Trump then described the rest of the conversation, concluding with a rather strong statement, exclaiming that Canada’s “weak border policies” were “responsible for the death of many people!”

Donald Trump, in his Truth Social post, said, “Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it’s gotten better, but I said, “That’s not good enough.” The call ended in a “somewhat” friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what’s going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!”

“For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States. These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!” Donald Trump added.

These posts come a day after Trump threatened to increase the tariffs on Canada, saying,” Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!” The posts come after Donald Trump openly stated to Congress that he planned on taxing the nation.

They also come amid torrid exchanges between Canadians and Americans, who have been going at each other on X (formerly Twitter) after a handle called Canada Hates Trump (@antitrumpcanada) captioned a post, saying, “We are canceling our USA vacations. We are not buying American products. We are canceling contracts with Elon Musk. We are removing all American liquor from our shelves. We are cutting our power to states that rely on it. We stand with Ukraine. We will never be the 51st state.”