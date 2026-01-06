“Can You Take Him Seriously?” – Donald Trump, 79, Mocked Over His ‘Pink Hair’ and ‘Orange Skin’

President Donald Trump was spotted with pink hair and a shiny orange spray tan in his recent speech at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Netizens have zeroed in on his new aesthetic, expressing amusement, concern, and confusion. Some wonder what brought about this sudden change in his appearance.

Eagle-eyed netizens flooded social media platforms like X, commenting on his new appearance. One user pointed out, “Donald Trump has orange skin and pink hair. Can you take him seriously?”

Trump had a PINK tint to his hair at today’s rally in Pennsylvania!

Another user mentioned noticing the same during a television broadcast, saying, “Trump has an orange face and pink hair. Just watching his address on Sky News.” In response to the observation, a third user replied, “Glad I wasn’t the only person who noticed this.”

While several were amused by the pink hair and an alleged spray tan job, others blamed the color on “light.” One user explained, “It’s the lighting that’s causing the hair discoloration…”

Another mentioned, “It was done on purpose. Hundreds of rallies, and he’s never had a pink light shining on him. Lol.” A third one chimed in agreement, saying, “It’s the lighting, calm down lol.” A fourth one mentioned, “I think it’s the lighting, but he did draw attention to his hair…”

A fifth user recalled a debate with his former Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “If you go back and watch the debate with Kamala, his hair was a little pink then too.” The netizen added, “I assumed it was the lighting, but both are interesting!” Similarly, the President also brought up Harris in his address, revealing the aftermath of her becoming President instead of him.

Trump has previously admitted he does his own makeup, which reportedly takes only “10 seconds.” Apart from the hair, critics also drew attention to his alleged spray tan job, causing him to appear orange.

One user shared a GIF, asking, “Who keeps doing Trump’s spray tan? Because they keep forgetting his ears and the side of his face.” A second user highlighted, “He’s got his tan on today!” A third person asked, “Anyone notice how bad his orange makeup is? Supposedly, he does it himself!”

Another critic recalled former House Speaker John Boehner once joking that he and Trump used the same spray can. This was because Boehner was also in the limelight for allegedly using the same shade as Trump.

Trump recently held a press conference at the Kennedy Center during the House GOP member retreat, usually held at a resort. Trump updated reporters and citizens about what the Trump administration is currently working on. This included his administration’s primary goals for the year.

The president highlighted key matters such as his affordability agenda, marquee taxes, government funding concerning healthcare, and foreign policies. His healthcare update comes right amid the tax credit expiration crisis, which has left millions of Americans stuck paying high premiums.