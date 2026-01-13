Netizens Couldn’t Help but Notice This in The New Mar-a-Lago Entrance Photo Posted by Trump

Donald Trump is known for making numerous architectural modifications to the White House, as well as his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump loves to document every small architectural change on social media. The President recently shared a new picture of Mar-a-Lago on Truth Social, captioning it, “The Entrance to Mar-a-Lago!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 11:04 AM EST 01.11.26 The Entrance to Mar-a-Lago! pic.twitter.com/MNgEoyiTZ4 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 11, 2026

Netizens had a lot of thoughts on seeing the entrance to Mar-a-Lago that is punctuated with hints of gold. Many netizens slammed Trump for the choice of interiors what they described as “tacky interiors.” Another section of the Internet criticized Trump, alleging that American taxpayers’ money is being used for the same.

The black and gold interiors of the Mar-a-Lago entrance garnered a lot of flak from netizens. “Are you adding more gold details?” an X user asked. “That man loves his gold. I personally find it gaudy but I’m also not a wealthy man,” another user flagged. Another one complained, “That’s where all the gold went.”

Simply put, the Internet was not impressed with the designs, and some even labelled it as “tacky” and “gaudy.” An X user wrote, “It’s ugly and gaudy.” A quick look at some more similar comments on the post – “How tacky” and “Tacky as all hell” read some of the comments.

Some even found Trump’s post to be an attempt to display his wealth, which was met with a lot of flak. “Thank you for sharing this photo of your extreme wealth. We, poor people, are not worthy of such opulence. Please take what little we have to build even greater wealth for yourself.”

Here’s what another Internet user wrote on Donald Trump’s post: “Just the entrance is worth $18 million.” Another one asked, “Why is it asymmetrical?” This is what another netizen had to say, “Tacky, which isn’t a surprise.” Another one questioned, “Who paid for that? That is my question.”

Speaking of architectural tweaks, there have been plenty ever since Trump stepped into the White House as President in January last year. In fact, during a meeting last week, Trump wandered and stood next to a window, checking out the ongoing construction of the White House ballroom.

Trump bragged about the project, and he said, “In fact, if you look, come to think of it…Wait a minute. I gotta look at this myself. Wow! What a view. This is the doors to the ballroom. Wow! What a job.”

Trump continued during the meeting, “Unusual time to look. If the fake news wants to go back and look, you can. You can see a very big foundation that is moving ahead of schedule on the ballroom and under budget.”

Trump on the ballroom: “It will take care of the inauguration with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, and everything else unfortunately that today you need.” pic.twitter.com/RHSt95eoh6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

The East Wing demolition remained the centre of controversy for multiple reasons. In addition to that, there might be some tweaks made to the West Wing as well. Bloomberg quoted architect Shalom Baranes as saying, “We’re considering the idea of a modest one-story addition to the West Wing. The reason to think about that is so that we would reinstate the symmetry around the central pavilion of the White House. We haven’t looked at it. We have not looked at that at all, yet. We hope to do so in the future.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the White House renovations have become the fulcrum around which the controversy has coalesced. The tales of Trump and his many renovations at the White House are well known. In addition to the Ballroom and the Lincoln Bathroom, Trump also introduced the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House.