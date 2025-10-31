Trump Shares Lincoln Bathroom Makeover Pics, Triggers Backlash Over “Awful Taste”

US President Donald Trump renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House and filled his new Truth Social entry with multiple pictures of the area. Trump also shared before-and-after makeover shots, which ended up garnering a lot of flak online.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era. I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The White House bathroom features a marble-heavy wall and flooring along with a chandelier, a bathtub and shower, gold accents, and a bathrobe that features a presidential seal.

The Internet, as always, had a lot of opinions. While a few users liked the “highly polished” (Trump’s words) marbled and gold touch, others were not very impressed with the design. “Way too much marble, it’s tacky,” a netizen wrote. “Awful taste,” another added. “It’s tacky as Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower,” read a third comment. “Looks really awful. How much did that cost,” another one added.

A user shared their input with these words, “Personally I think you overdid it with the marble! Everything just kind of gets lost in the marble. Might better have had an accent wall.”

Some netizens took it upon themselves to remind Trump of the crippling healthcare system in the US, the mass layoffs and the government shutdown. “Millions of people are having to cancel their health insurance and hundreds of thousands more are losing access to food…cool bathroom though,” read a comment on the post. Inputs from another X user, “All while working class Americans continue to struggle with inflation, high utility and food costs, layoffs, tariff-flation and unemployment.”

A section of the Internet continued to school Trump. “Sir, with all due respect, 40million people are about to go hungry. Respectfully,” a comment read. Of course, multiple comments were addressing SNAP funds. Like this one. “I’m sure the military families, veterans, senior citizens and children about to go hungry because you’re deliberately withholding emergency SNAP funds will be comforted knowing that your gilded marble bathroom upgrade is done.”

Also appearing in the comments section were remarks from users criticizing Trump for posting amid government shutdown. Many complained about taxpayers’ money being misused for multiple White House renovations, including the demolition of the East Wing and the $300 million ballroom construction, which Trump repeatedly claims is being funded by private donors solely.

It would be an understatement to say that netizens were angry. Similar thoughts echoed in these remarks left by users on X, “Yes because we need more of this while our federal Workers are in food bank lines, the government is shut down and credit card debt is at its highest” and “He loves spending money while people are gonna go hungry.”

More remarks such as “That’s where our money is going” and “SNAP benefits about to run out, here’s my newly renovated marble bathroom” flooded the comments section. Another one added, “This is tacky! I have no doubt a couple thousand children could eat for a month off what that cost.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also slammed Trump’s renovation project. His office posted a meme featuring Trump on X and wrote, “WOW!! THE QUEEN HAS A NEW BATHROOM (Americans lose food benefits tomorrow).”

WOW!! THE QUEEN HAS A NEW BATHROOM (Americans lose food benefits tomorrow) https://t.co/A5C3j6q5gB pic.twitter.com/KWzhnJSMKk — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 31, 2025

The White House renovations have become the fulcrum around which the controversy has coalesced. The tales of Trump and his many renovations at the White House are well known. In addition to the Ballroom and the Lincoln Bathroom, Trump also introduced the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House.