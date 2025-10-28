Melania Trump Sparks Controversy Amid White House Demolition — and Critics Aren’t Letting It Slide

Ever since Donald Trump was elected as the US President for the second time, First Lady Melania Trump has kept a rather low profile. She has often missed important gatherings and has also been absent from the public view for prolonged periods of time, giving rise to various kinds of speculations.

The President is currently on a trip to Asia and Melania has not accompanied him, which is rather strange because as netizens pointed out, wives generally go along with their President husbands for such trips.

Moreover, Trump is currently renovating The White House, and as the demolition of the historical East Wing has started to make room for his new ballroom, Melania’s office will also be destroyed because it is located in that part of the building. However, she is nowhere to be found during such a time when her husband is moving at a breakneck speed to ensure that the renovation project gets done as soon as possible.

Melania had been last seen publicly on October 10, and since the,n she has not only been missing from action but also has not made a lot of comments on this hugely controversial White House project. She has kept her distance from the whole thing, giving rise to various kinds of speculations online. Regarding her absence, one user posted on X, “Notice that Melania is missing; they are holding her hostage.”

Another one questioned, “Where is Melania? Not on the Middle East Trip. Not on the Asia Trip. Not in her East Wing Office as that has been demolished for the Epstein Ballroom.” A third user added, “Weirdo Melania missing as usual, does that woman do anything else but go missing?” as another echoed, “One thing is obvious, Melania doesn’t want to be seen with him. Missing in action. Lol.”

It is important to note here that journalists Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey and Will Parker alleged that Melania “privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials,” as PEOPLE reported.

However, one source had previously told PEOPLE, when the project had begun, she was onboard with Trump as both of them “would prefer to be in Palm Beach” and therefore, they decided to bring “Mar-a-Lago to Washington.”

Another source talked about the same, adding, “Anytime Melania and Donald can make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago, they will. They love Mar-a-Lago. Not only is it their home, but Donald personally created much of the current decor and takes pride in living there and showing it to other people.”

Despite initially agreeing with her husband regarding the project, Melania now seems to be distancing herself since the demolition of the East Wing might be a little too much for her to deal with. Previously, theories about Melania’s body double being used in various events had floated and her current absence is fueling more such theories.

There have also been rumors of trouble in their marriage, and it would be interesting to see if Trump has anything to say regarding his wife’s whereabouts during such a crucial time in the US.