Trump Misspells Common Disease While Giving Dubious Advice to Pregnant Women — Critics Mock Him as ‘Dr. Orange Clown’

Donald Trump is at it again. After making controversial claims about the usage of Tylenol in pregnant mothers causing autism in children, he has made the same claims while on his Asia trip.

While he is understandably busy, he still made time to post on Truth Social, mentioning how pregnant women should not take Tylenol as it might lead to autism in their children. Following his signature style of writing in all caps, Trump posted, “Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!).”

He further added, “TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT.”

It should be noted here that Trump misspelled hepatitis. Moreover, Trump’s comments are deeply concerning because medical professionals have already debunked any such link between autism and Tylenol.

Trump is advising pregnant women to “…break up the MMR shot into three totally separate shots (not mixed).” I don’t think pregnant women have the ability to break up the measles, mumps and rubella shots. Separate shots are not available in the US. pic.twitter.com/7OiOgrzWls — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) October 26, 2025

Talking about the same, Steven Fleischman, President of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, had previously mentioned, “Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy.”

However, both Trump and the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have consistently said that there is a connection between Tylenol and autism.

Besides its medical absurdity, Trump’s latest comments also gave rise to concern because observers claim that it shows his cognitive decline. While it is not unnatural for the President to go rant mode on social media often, posting this while being on a foreign tour seems more concerning.

Trump’s comments were quite brutally mocked online, as journalist Aaron Rupar said that what Trump had said was, “Complete insanity.” Musician Troy Westwood gave Trump the new name of “Dr. Orange Clown.” Journalist Duncan Smith joined the banter, saying, “Well, he still doesn’t know how to spell ‘pox’.”

Trump also posted a bizarre rant about early voting and mail-in ballots yesterday, which was already being scrutinized as his latest post on autism arrived. There has been growing speculation about the President’s health condition, with both political opponents and medical professionals claiming that he has been showing signs of dementia and cognitive health decline.

Moreover, despite the current condition of the US, with the government shutdown and various other issues, Trump has decided to focus more on The White House renovation. One of his former aides recently mentioned that since Trump himself is well aware of his health condition, he is moving the renovation as fast as possible to secure his legacy, so that people keep remembering him even when he is not here.