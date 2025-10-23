Psychologist Warns of Donald Trump’s ‘Massive Cognitive Decline’ Amid White House Claims of Good Health

President Donald Trump’s cognitive and physical health has been a significant topic of discussion ever since he returned to office for his second term in January 2025. With reports of dementia followed by slurred and jibberish speech during public interviews, and a newly diagnosed vein condition a few months back, people are obsessed with Trump’s health like no other.

A comprehensive report from a checkup done in April 2025 revealed that Donald Trump was “in excellent health.” Results such as his body weight and other vitals were shared with the public in a statement.

Former Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr. John Gartner has warned that President Donald Trump is displaying a “massive increase” in clinical signs of dementia, which he says is worsening the president’s “malignant narcissism.”

Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, Gartner said Trump’s confused speeches, memory lapses, and nonsensical remarks reveal “immense cognitive decline,” As evidence, he pointed to a recent address to top U.S. generals where Trump veered from talking about Marine morale to “Biden’s autopen” and then “gorgeous paper,” boasting that “everyone loves my signature.”

A top psychologist believes Donald Trump (78) has three different mental disorders, which he says are obvious in his behavior. John D. Gartner – a psychologist, psychotherapist, author, activist, and former assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University Medical – explained…

Dr. John Gartner claimed that Trump often deviates from one topic to another during interviews and speeches, and the shifts make no linear sense. According to Gartner, these linguistic slips, known as phonemic paraphasia, are not ordinary aging mistakes but signs of neurological decline.

John Gartner described Donald Trump as suffering from malignant narcissism, a personality disorder where an individual lacks empathy, does not feel remorse, and can be very entitled and arrogant. While narcissists can be of different types, all narcissists have a false sense of self, a grandiose image they must maintain, which is also known as the fake mask.

However, malignant ones are also sadistic. Meanwhile, Dr. John Gartner claimed that Donald Trump’s recent posting of an AI video depicting him bombing protesters with feces, followed by depicting him as the mighty ruler in many other such posts, reflects this current psychological standing.

“He could wake up in a state of complete confusion and erratic irritation and do something catastrophic,” Gartner warned. Previously, Trump’s long-standing critic and author Michael Wolff has also claimed that the Republican candidate’s mental health is deteriorating and he might not live to run another term after 2029.

Similarly, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has also claimed that he’s not fit to be in office on her YouTube channel. While POTUS is known for his traditional way of leadership, many people at this point fear that he is turning America into an authoritarian government, and the essence of democracy will soon vanish.

How bizarre that the media is silent as the world watches Trump's cognitive decline. I would under if history will see them as having failed America? Take a listen to Clinical Psychologist John Gardner trying to understand the sane washing going on.

Earlier this month, press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the official announcement of Donald Trump having his second yearly checkup at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Leavitt said, “On Friday (10th) morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops.” She further added, “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check-up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter.”

Ahead of the checkup, Trump spoke to the media. “I’m meeting with the troops … doing a sort of semiannual physical. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know.” He added, “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good,” he said.