Experts Warn as Donald Trump Shares Unverified Medical Advice for Pregnant Women

President Donald Trump has sparked outrage for his bizarre remarks yet again. He has once again warned pregnant women against using Tylenol (also known as acetaminophen), claiming the pain reliever is linked to autism, despite a lack of scientific evidence. The president made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. This particular notion that the popular drug is harmful for pregnant women was first circulated by his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In his post on Truth Social, Donald Trump talked about how kids should be given different vaccine shots at different ages. They should be taken in five different visits, urging parents to separate standard immunizations and delay the hepatitis B vaccine until adolescence. He also repeated the false assertion that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, causes autism.

For the unfamiliar, autism or Autism spectrum disorder is a significant developmental issue that affects an individual’s communication traits and can affect an individual from early stages of childhood. The condition is considered a spectrum because it has many variations and levels of severity.

As per The Irish Star, Donald Trump’s post was noticed not only for its content but also for his repeated misspelling of “hepatitis” as “hepatitas.” During a previous September appearance, Trump struggled to pronounce “acetaminophen,” saying: “Asceda, well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem — enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?”

Donald Trump just warned Pregnant women NO TYLENOL NO TYLENOL for young children

Break up Vaccines How MANY lefties are going to rush to take Tylenol NOW to prove Trump WRONG 😑 pic.twitter.com/p0mVxFaIkZ — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) October 26, 2025

Due to Trump’s repeated spelling mistakes, slurred speech patterns during critical public events, and a visible gait while walking, followed by a consistent pattern of showing rage, aggression and constant rude remarks, many people, including popular psychologist Dr John Gardener has claimed that Trump is displaying a “massive increase” in clinical signs of dementia, which he says is worsening the president’s “malignant narcissism.”

Meanwhile, it’s a known fact that the Health and Human Services Secretary does not really stand by the idea of using vaccines, as he believes that they surely do not provide lifelong protection compared to the body’s natural healing capacity.

Back in April 2025, during an appearance on Merit TV’s Dr. Phil Primetime, RFK Jr. advised parents to check vaccines before giving them to their children.“You research the baby stroller, you research the foods that they’re getting, and you need to research the medicines that they’re taking as well.”

What’s more shocking is that his claims failed to cite any reliable or scientific sources on childhood vaccines. These claims angered many people on social media sites.

Coming to the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded to the renewed controversy by stating that it continuously reviews emerging scientific data. Currently, there’s no proven link that says that it’s bad for women who are expecting. While this medicine usually has no side effects, in rare cases, one can experience an allergic reaction or a rash.

Back in September 2025, Trump also said that the people of Cuba reportedly do not take the drug because they cannot afford it. Hence, they have no autism, which, by the way, is not true at all.

Dr Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, slammed Trump for his unproven claims, saying they could mislead the masses. Barack Obama also called out Trump’s remarks during an interview with historian David Olusoga in London and firmly stated that such unnecessary claims could confuse would-be mothers and their families.

Barack Obama, on Trump’s ignorant, reckless, and dangerous Tylenol quackery. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/XOkIRUTBQB — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 26, 2025

According to a national survey of parents using data from 2022. In addition, about 1 in 31 (3.2%) children aged 8 years have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).