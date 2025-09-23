Donald Trump Struggling to Pronounce a Word During a Serious Speech Leaves Netizens in Splits

Donald Trump does not fail to make headlines every day. Besides being the President of the United States, Trump frequently grabs the spotlight by slipping up in public.

Something similar happened on Monday as Trump decided to be a medical expert and claimed the possibility of autistic children being born to mothers who consume Tylenol, or general acetaminophen, while carrying the child.

This discovery is quite new and is disputed as well. However, Trump is no stranger to making bizarre medical statements, and thus, this was not the highlight of his speech. What grabbed everyone’s attention was how Trump failed to pronounce the word acetaminophen in a single try.

The President struggled, as he said, “Asceda— well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem—enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” Netizens were quick to spot the struggle Trump was going through and did not miss the opportunity to make a couple of quick jokes around it.

Taking to X, one user posted, “Trump has never had to speak the word acetaminophen before lol.” Another one added, “Crying at Trump being unable to pronounce acetaminophen.”

A post shared by NBC News (@nbcnews)

Faltering before the camera or the public has become almost a daily occurrence for Trump now as experts have pointed out multiple times that these might be signs of dementia. However, neither Trump nor his administration, including his doctor, has ever admitted anything that might be wrong with him.

Besides his inability to pronounce acetaminophen, Trump also drew attention to himself while attending Charlie Kirk’s funeral. The right-wing activist was shot dead while addressing the audience in Utah.

During the memorial service, while Kirk’s wife Erika talked about forgiveness, Trump openly mentioned that he absolutely hated his opponents. Ever since the shooting of Kirk, Trump has been vehemently blaming and attacking the left for the same while also mentioning that it is them who propagate political violence.

Trump: "Ah-ced-uv… well, let's see how we say that. Ascenem – enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that ok?" Medical advice from a guy who can't say acetaminophen? Hard pass.

— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 22, 2025

However, there has been no such evidence found that points to a relationship between Charlie Kirk’s shooting and the leftist ideology. Moreover, with openly proclaiming his hate for his opponents, Trump showed the same inclination for political violence that he accuses the left of.

When asked about the same, Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to give the President’s words a different spin and did not answer the question about spreading hateful ideologies directly.

While Trump’s comments at Kirk’s funeral generated significant attention, Melania’s absence also led to criticism as netizens wondered what other important work or event she might have had that she had to miss the funeral.

The leader of the free world can't pronounce acetaminophen. I have to keep remembering the words have to be two syllables or less for them. You know there is some lowly speech writer that got his butt reamed for that. — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) September 23, 2025

Amid all of this happening, the pressure around the Epstein files has also been mounting, and even though Trump has been doing his best to stop the opposing voice by getting comedians fired, even the MAGA base is constantly asking for the release of those files.

It now remains to be seen how the administration handles the Epstein issue and if Trump comes up with something that he believes to be a funny explanation behind his inability to pronounce acetaminophen.