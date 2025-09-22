“Where was Melania?”—First Lady’s Absence at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Raises Questions

On September 21, Charlie Kirk’s memorial was held at Arizona Stadium, which was packed with 100,000 mourners for the occasion. While President Donald Trump along with Vice President JD Vance, and Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson attended the event, one notable absence was Melania Trump.

It is not clear why the First Lady skipped the memorial of the right wing activist who had always been a huge supporter of Trump. Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA had helped Trump a lot in his political campaign in the second term and had also helped secure a large number of key voters.

Melania’s absence in the memorial was quickly spotted and netizens started asking questions in no time. One user asked, “Does anyone know if Melania Trump went?” Another one added, “Where was Melania—didn’t see her at the memorial,” and someone else said, “I’m just curious. Does anyone know why Melania wasn’t at Charlie’s memorial? I thought she would be there.”

A third user quipped, “What was Melania Trump so busy with on a Sunday that she couldn’t attend Charlie’s memorial? Disappointed she didn’t join her husband and honor Charlie and his family.”

Melania’s whereabouts during Trump’s second term has already been a source of discussion since she had previously also been absent from important events. At the beginning of Trump’s second term, Melania had made it clear that she would be dividing her time among her various duties and that meant she would not always be present at The White House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post (@nypost)

While Melania’s absence was duly noted, there was no dearth of mourners to make Kirk’s memorial a memorable event. Though Kirk’s contribution to the Republican Party remains unforgettable, he was unfortunately shot down on September 10 while being at Utah Valley University and addressing the students there.

Following the shooting, Trump’s first claim was that the radical left was behind the attack, despite knowing nothing about the gunman’s identity or political inclination. However, authorities soon got hold of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the young man behind the shooting.

Further reports revealed that Tyler came from a pro-MAGA family, which he claimed contributed to his drastic decision. In a series of now leaked texts, Tyler was shown to be admitting that he could not take the hate that Kirk spread anymore and thus he decided to take up the gun and shoot him.

NO Melania . Why she didn’t want to show up at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service !! Why ? pic.twitter.com/bfZFD7scny — M. Smile : ) (@Marose111) September 21, 2025

Kirk has left behind his wife and two children. On his funeral day, Trump was seen to be comforting Kirk’s wife Erika on stage. She has also now been announced as the CEO of Kirk’s company and will be carrying forward her husband’s legacy.

Though Melania was absent from Kirk’s memorial, she was seen alongside Trump last week as the couple had visited the UK and were well received by the Royals. As Melania’s absence has taken the internet by storm, it now remains to be seen if the First Lady or the Trump administration offers any explanation regarding the reason behind the same.