“Ridiculous” – Donald Trump & Melania’s UK Visit Is a Total Fashion Fiasco

Donald and Melania Trump’s UK visit included included meetings with several royals, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The two-day extravagant affair included the president and his wife, along with other MAGA supporters.

Everything from military bands, carriage processions, to state dinners screamed royalty. However, there were too many fashion fumbles from the MAGA administration trying hard to impress with their outfits.

In just two days, everyone contributed towards what not to wear in the presence of royalty. As soon as Melania Trump landed, she chose the color palette that Kate Middleton has been wearing. She picked a beige Burberry trench coat and black riding boots. This was the most predictable outfit she could have worn.

Melania hid under a dark plum hat with a wide brim. While no one else wore a hat that big, Melania picked a big brim that seemed like a satellite dish on her head. One X user posted, ‘Okay, seriously, people — why is nobody talking about Melania’s ridiculous hat shenanigans?’

Melania Trump bares her shoulders in a daring yellow gown at lavish banquet during state visit to the UK

2. BIG buckle – buckle up comm

Melania Trump's yellow off shoulder gown with a thick belt was a massive fashion mistake.



Melania Trump’s yellow off shoulder gown with a thick belt was a massive fashion mistake. Her outfit for the royal banquet resembles cheddar cheese more with many comparing her to a sausage casing.

One X user posted, ‘Her stylist and [sic] protocol advisor should be given the heave-ho.’ Her style was a bold statement in the presence of King Charles III. As per sources she was preparing for months for the visit and her stylist could have done better.

UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, with Prince William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales received USA's President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on their State Visit at Windsor Castle.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt



White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also had a bare shoulder moment with her white and black gown, which is a fashion faux pas at a royal event. Needless to say, her asymmetrical gown was wrong for the occasion. Meanwhile, Margo Martin looked like she was dressed for a prom in a metallic silver dress.

This choice was ill-suited for a formal state banquet, and she could have done better. Another MAGA fashion mishap was from Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, who wore a blue shimmering dress with ruching in the front. She followed the same theme of bare shoulders and a matching cape dragging behind her.