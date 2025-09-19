“Ladies’ Shoulders Should be Covered” – Karoline Leavitt’s Attempt to Copy Melania Trump Ends in Massive Style Disaster!

Melania Trump and jaw-dropping fashion go hand in hand. But her recent trip to the U.K. was the ultimate reminder even style icons can have an off night. At September’s state banquet, Melania wore a golden yellow gown that had fashion watchers gasping for all the wrong reasons. Her oversized pink belt cut her frame in half. The not so great thing was, her shoulders were bare in that dress. That is a big no for Windsor Castle formality.

“For formal state dinners, ladies’ shoulders should be covered, wearing long, floor-length dresses,” etiquette expert William Hanson told Marie Claire back in 2022.

Melania Trump in a gorgeous yellow dress at the banquet. She chose to wear yellow again, she did that in President Trump’s first state visit when Queen Elizabeth was the host. pic.twitter.com/6HrnoqldC6 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) September 18, 2025

Apparently, Karoline Leavitt didn’t get the memo either. The White House press secretary is no new name to fashion disasters. Critics often claim she dresses far older than her age. This time at the royal affair, she messed up too. Trump aide Margo Martin posted a shot of herself alongside Leavitt on her Instagram story. She is seen wearing a sleek black-and-white gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Her one shoulder was completely exposed. Since Martin’s pose blocked her other arm, no one could tell how much skin was showing on the opposite side. Martin, meanwhile, played by the rules. She donned a silvery, short-sleeved number.

Whether bare shoulders actually break protocol is still up for debate. One follower asked about it on Instagram and a mini flame war erupted. Some mentioned sleeves are compulsory. Others argued it’s not a hard rule. They pointed to Queen Letizia of Spain’s off-the-shoulder red gown from a 2017 state dinner as proof. And given King Charles’ reputation for ignoring a few royal dos and don’ts himself, insiders say the rules aren’t really solid.

This wasn’t even Melania’s first shoulder-baring moment at a royal dinner. During Donald Trump’s 2019 visit, she wore a sleeveless white gown with opera gloves. That elegant look earned lots of praise.

To Leavitt’s credit, her black-and-white gown looked closer to Melania’s 2019 style win than to the controversial 2025 yellow misfire. Many say she might be trying to copy the first lady’s fashion sense and style. If so, she might want to be more selective about which Melania era to go for. Melania’s 2025 trip came with a much-mocked trench coat, a dome-shaped hat, and now this state dinner debacle.

And Leavitt’s fashion woes didn’t end with the banquet. The very next day, she wore a pastel pink suit with oversized floral buttons and a lace jacket. It looked like it came straight out of a vintage doll collection. Safe to say, Windsor Castle wasn’t the only place left scratching its head.