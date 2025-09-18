‘Must Be a Fake!’ – Melania Trump Sparks ‘Body Double’ Rumors in UK as Fans Claim They Spotted a Shocking Change

The visit of the Trumps to the UK has been the biggest talk among people, and it was also supposed to be all about the pomp as well as pageantry, and political charm too. However, what no one saw coming was the striking back of the strangest internet conspiracies: the theory that Melania Trump sometimes sends a “body double” who could play her role in public.

President Donald Trump, alongside his wife, Melania Trump, landed in London on Monday (September 16) for a jam-packed two-day tour, and what made the tour more iconic is their engagement with people like King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer too. The tour was circled with military parades, lavish state dinners, etc, but as always, social media, despite this grandeur, was busy obsessing over their imagination and wondering whether the First Lady was… well, really the First Lady.

And people were indeed surprised to see the chemistry between Melania and Donald Trump, and came up with different types of comments. “She’s smiling. Must be fake Melania,” one user joked, pointing out how rare it is for the 55-year-old to show such warmth in public.

Another asked, bluntly: “Is that the real Melania or the fake Melania?” A third theorized, “If it’s the fake Melania, the coat could be hiding legs that are different than the right Melania.”

Why do people believe in ‘Fake Melania’?

As mentioned, this ridiculous theory isn’t something new, as it emerged during 2017, after eagle-eyed viewers thought Melania looked “different” at a press event. And it was the beginning of this fan-made theory, and eventually it got resurfaced now, especially concerning the fact that everything she wore, including the pair of oversized sunglasses, a slight change in her hairstyle, and even the rare smile that isn’t frequently seen, has been dissected online.

At a US military parade earlier this year, one X user claimed: “Ummm I don’t think that’s really Melania Trump. She seems nice and warm and older and wider… is that a body double?!”

Another chimed in with absolute certainty: “A Melania Trump Body Double is a conspiracy theory I 100% believe.” However, fact-checkers at Snopes, along with several experts, have debunked this idea, however. In the era of social media, nothing actually gets debunked and tends to come back, despite the fact that Melania looked a bit different indeed.

The Trumps fight back

And President Donald Trump himself has commented on this theory, eventually calling it yet another attempt by the “Fake News” to embarrass him. “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places,” he fumed. “They are only getting more deranged with time!”

Melania has also spoken out. In a candid Fox & Friends interview, she said: “I feel I was always me the first time as well. I just feel that people didn’t accept me, maybe. Maybe some people they see me as just a wife of the president, but I’m standing on my own two feet. Independent. I have my own thoughts, I have my own ‘yes’ and ‘no.’”