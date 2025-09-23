Karoline Leavitt Rushes to Defend Trump’s “I Hate My Opponents” Remark at Kirk Memorial

September 21, 2025 marked the memorial day of the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, United States while talking to the audience there. Donald Trump, JD Vance, Elon Musk and various other key right-wing members attended the memorial along with a huge number of mourners who gathered to pay their respects to Kirk.

Since Kirk’s shooting, Trump has been visibly and understandably upset, vehemently blaming the radical left for the mishap. Despite law enforcement finding no connection between the shooting and left-wing politics, Trump has not stopped blaming them for igniting political violence in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PBS News (@newshour)

His speech at Kirk’s memorial also stood in sharp contrast to Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk. While Erika mentioned that she believed in forgiveness, Trump made it clear that he hates his opponents. The President said, “He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry.”

Trump’s words hinted at the very political violence that he accuses the Left of, and therefore it was not surprising that a journalist questioned Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about those remarks on Monday. The journalist asked, “How does that square with bringing down the temperature of political violence in this country?”

Leavitt, in her signature style, defended Trump and replied, “Look, the president is authentically himself. I think that’s why millions of Americans across the country love him and support him, including Erika Kirk.”

She clearly did not answer the question she was asked and instead tried to steer the conversation in a different direction. Trump has been extremely vocal about the Left’s violent politics and yet, when he did not go along with Erika Kirk’s message of forgiveness, it showed that how the President often preached things he himself did not believe in or follow.

Bashing the Left at Kirk’s memorial, Trump added, “No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people, but there’s one part of our political community which believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue.”

He further emphasized that Kirk’s death was “the eventual consequence of that kind of thinking.” The President’s words, of course, did not make much sense, but that is one of Trump’s key traits when he is addressing a bunch of crowd or talking to journalists.

With this new gun death, the right is promoting inciting more violence against the left with no evidence or reason. This is a real quote from Charlie Kirk from 10/31/22, suggesting someone bail out David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, calling him a hero. pic.twitter.com/ClLmi8xPd6 — — • 𝗖 𝗛 𝗘 𝗘 𝗞 𝗬 • — (@andreagail_k) September 11, 2025

Despite the law enforcement officials making it clear that so far, there is no connection between the Left and Charlie Kirk’s shooting, Trump seems to be unable to let go of the idea of the same.

While Trump held onto his belief of the Left being behind the kind of political violence that is going on in America, Leavitt also did her best to make sure no fingers were pointed at the President, which seems to be one of the most crucial aspects of her job.