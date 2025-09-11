‘I Hope You Pray for Charlie Kirk’ – Fox News Host Gets Emotional in Heart-Wrenching Live TV Moment

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on Wednesday during a student event at Utah Valley University in Orem. The conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder had been answering questions on gun violence just moments before the attack.

President Donald Trump, a close ally of Kirk’s, confirmed his death and described him as “legendary.” Trump wrote, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Trump shared the message while Fox News host Will Cain was live on air. Cain broke down during his program, telling viewers it was his “great dishonor” to confirm Kirk had died. After a long pause, Cain asked his audience how the nation could move forward after such a devastating event.

Before Kirk’s death was officially confirmed, Cain had already asked for prayers. “We are going to pause and offer our prayer. We hope you join along,” he said. Fighting back tears, he continued, “However, and to whomever you pray, I hope you pray for Charlie Kirk.”

The shooting took place during a Q&A session under a tent, where students gathered to speak directly with Kirk. Witnesses described the chaos that followed the gunfire. Attendees shouted, “Get down!” as panicked crowds fled from the scene.

Disturbing videos posted online showed Kirk bleeding heavily from the neck after being struck. He slumped back into his chair as horrified students screamed.

Kirk had been speaking with an attendee about the number of mass shootings in the country over the past decade. His final words reportedly were, “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Immediately after, a bullet struck him from a distance. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The shots were fired from the Losee Center, a building located about 200 yards from Kirk’s stage, university spokeswoman Ellen Treanor told The New York Times. Officials locked down the campus and ordered students to evacuate immediately. Police officers escorted people off the grounds as an hours-long manhunt began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)

Initial reports suggested a possible arrest, after photos circulated showing a man detained at the scene. However, Utah Valley University later clarified that the individual was not responsible, and he was released.

Authorities confirmed later that a “person of interest” was in custody and being questioned. FBI Director Kash Patel initially announced an arrest, though state officials stressed that the investigation was ongoing.

Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children. The family has received an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, media figures, and longtime friends.

Friends of Kirk struggled to hold back their emotions. Dr. Gina Loudon, speaking on Real America’s Voice, said she had known the activist since childhood. “Well my prayers are for Erika, for her children, for his family,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly McPherson (@molly.mcpherson)

Her voice cracked as she recalled seeing Kirk as a boy “running around” at conservative events. She grew too emotional to continue, shaking her head as she fell silent.

Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who had been in the crowd, described the terrifying moment. “I can’t say that I saw blood. I can’t say that I saw him get hit, but I did see him fall immediately backwards into his left,” he explained to Fox News.

He said chaos erupted instantly as “everybody hit the deck and everybody started scattering and yelling and screaming, as you might imagine.” Chaffetz admitted that he quickly turned away to make sure his own family was safe.

The attack soon drew responses across the political spectrum. Vice President JD Vance paid tribute, calling Kirk “a genuinely good guy and a young father.” Former President Joe Biden also condemned the killing. “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence,” Biden said. “It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom voiced outrage as well. He described the shooting as “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.” He added, “In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Charlie Kirk’s death is drawing condemnation from every sector of American politics. However, Trump has started attacking and accusing the Left for Kirk’s assassination even though there is no confirmed news about the shooter’s identity or their political belief.