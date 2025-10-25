Donald Trump’s Latest Conspiracy Just Collapsed – He Blamed Biden’s Team for Something That Happened on His Watch

President Donald Trump has accused officials from the Biden administration of fabricating evidence and rigging the 2020 election. However, Trump himself was still in office during that time — before any of the named officials had taken their posts. The president posted on Truth Social, “Just in: Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost.”

He further added, “They spied on Senators and Congressmen/women, and even taped their calls. They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election. These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!” According to the appointments, former FBI director Christopher Wray was in office in 2020.

But former Attorney General Merrick Garland and former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco were not in office until Joe Biden took the presidential role in 2021. This timeline makes Trump’s accusations factually impossible. Moreover, Jack Smith did not work as the Special Counsel for the DOJ until November 2022.

During that time, William Barr was attorney general while Trump was still president. Trump’s claims would suggest that officials recorded lawmakers’ calls before the Biden administration even began — a claim that does not align with the known timeline. Moreover, Smith had no role in signing Operation Arctic Frost since he was still employed in Europe.

Trump says Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco and Jack Smith rigged the 2020 election … while he was president and none of them were in power. They also managed to “tape” lawmakers’ calls before the Biden administration began. Quite clearly, none of that happened. pic.twitter.com/blBaYdnavn — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 25, 2025



Trump had made a reference to Sen. Chuck Grassley’s documents in his post. He also shared the documents, which are unclassified, adding, “Just received this doc from DOJ Proof that Joe Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland+ Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco+ FBI Director Chris Wray all PERSONALLY APPROVED opening Arctic Frost. This investigation unleashed unchecked government power at the highest levels. My oversight will continue.”

As a part of the investigation, the FBI had already analyzed the phone records of several Republican lawmakers. Grassley has also asked for an investigation into whether Trump’s campaign members were involved in preventing Congress’s role in the results of the Electoral College.

He also called out the phone probe to be “outrageous,” adding to the weaponization, while also comparing it to Watergate, calling it way worse. Earlier, Trump had also criticized Jack Smith, calling his conduct ‘unacceptable’ and even suggesting he be removed from his position at Microsoft when he was serving as president of global affairs. On the other hand, republicans have maintained that the wiretapping was done only of specific phone numbers dialed.