Is Melania Trump Still First Lady? Internet Reacts to Her Deafening Silence on East Wing Demolition

Is Melania Trump running away from her duties? There was a time when first ladies seemed enthusiastic about their roles in the White House. However, that now feels like a distant memory. According to tradition, the first lady and the ones who work with her used to have their offices in the East Wing of the White House. But now it’s definitely a thing of the past.

Donald Trump is now on a mission to demolish the East Wing and make room for the magnificent ballroom that he plans to construct. This makes us wonder what Melania Trump had to say about this architectural change. The answer is quite simple: Melania’s radio silence on the East Wing destruction is basically what was printed on her jacket years ago, “I really don’t care, do u?”

Unlike the other First Ladies, Melania Trump has hardly spent any time in the East Wing during her husband’s second term. When news broadcaster CNN asked her about her opinion on Trump’s decision to demolish the American legacy, her staff replied the expected, she won’t comment on the matter.

It’s no surprise that Melania often chooses to stay away from such matters and especially when it has to do with the White House. In fact, for a long time she has been spending most of her time in Palm Beach and New York City. Hence, it kind of makes sense why anything with the White House doesn’t bother her much. Sometimes, it concerns the public as to how much the current First Lady is associated with America’s significant landmarks.

Even though Melania might not care much about the changes made to the White House, the people of America do. The supposed butchering of America’s historic landmark shows how much Trump cares about what the citizens think. At the same time, it also makes it clear what the First Lady and her position are.

“I think there’s a definite diminishment of the first lady’s role,” Kate Andersen Brower, author of “First Women: The Grace & Power of America’s Modern First Ladies,” told WBUR. She explained, “If [the first lady is] not going to be working in the White House or having her staff around her, then she’s not going to be in the middle, in the thick of things.”

Andersen Brower also noted that Trump’s construction and demolition plans for the White House seem unnecessary. We have not seen anything of this scope, I think that’s important to note, since the Truman renovation. And that was for structural reasons. The house was literally unsafe … ” she said, adding, “This is obviously very different.”

Do you all remember Melania’s bizarre Christmas tape, in which she was recorded saying, “Who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decoration.” In the clip, she complained about decorating the White House for the holidays, a long-standing first lady tradition.

So maybe she’s happy to see the East Wing go — another excuse to keep her distance from the role.