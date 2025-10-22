Melania Trump Hit With Bombshell Lawsuit — Author Accuses Her of ‘Harassment’ Over Epstein Exposé and Wants to Question Her Under Oath

Author and journalist Michael Wolff has sued Melania Trump in response to a whopping lawsuit filed against him for his remarks connecting the First Lady with Jeffrey Epstein. Wolff has claimed that Melania’s legal team sent him a letter threatening a lawsuit for “over $1 billion in damages,” and demanded that he retract and apologize for his claim that Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump and the now-married couple first slept together on the late convict’s private jet.

The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Melania’s letter called Wolff’s statements “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory.”

Journalist Michael Wolff has filed a lawsuit against Melania Trump in New York seeking a declaratory judgment and damages for defamation. Wolff is striking back after Melania allegedly threatened to sue him for $1 billion over comments he made about the Trumps and Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims were first published in a bombshell report on The Daily Beast website, which was deleted after Melania’s legal team sent a letter threatening a lawsuit. The website then issued an editor’s note, which reads,” After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article. After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding.”

“First Lady Melania Trump’s attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, ‘Melania,'” the message further reads.

Wolff, however, remains firm in his statements and has refused to apologize. Instead, he is going after the First Lady legally.

Wolff, who is the co-host of The Daily Beast’s podcast, has accused Melania of launching an assault on his free speech and trying to smother “legitimate inquiry” into Jeffrey Epstein. He told TMZ that he is “looking forward” to questioning Donald and Melania Trump under oath about their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Michael Wolff on suing Melania Trump: "To be perfectly honest, I'd like nothing better than to get Donald Trump and Melania Trump under oath and actually find out all of the details of their relationship with Epstein."

Wolff is using anti-SLAPP laws to go after Melania. SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) prevents powerful individuals from using legal actions to suppress journalism.

Talking about the lawsuit, Wolff said, “I did not want to be in a lawsuit, but I also am a journalist and have been one for 40 years. I’ve written four books about Donald Trump and have never been sued.”

“Fortunately, New York has an Anti-SLAPP law. This law protects people sued for making statements involving matters of public concern. In order to avail myself of this protection, I choose to begin an action against her, rather than have her threats hanging over my head indefinitely,” he added, as reported by The Daily Beast.

The lawsuit claims that Melania’s claims “are made for the purpose of harassing, intimidating, punishing, or otherwise maliciously inhibiting Mr. Wolff’s free exercise of speech.”

In response, Melania’s rep told TMZ, “First Lady Melania Trump is proud to continue standing up to those who spread malicious and defamatory falsehoods as they desperately try to get undeserved attention and money from their unlawful conduct.”

Wolff has previously made several shocking comments about Donald Trump. The President and his team, however, have dismissed him as a “third-rate reporter.”

"Sitting in Trump's lap." Trump biographer Michael Wolff describes Jeffrey Epstein's photos of Donald Trump with topless "young women" that he claims to have seen.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is finding it hard to escape the Epstein scandal. During his presidential campaign, he had promised to release the Epstein files. However, shortly after coming into power, the DOJ and FBI announced that no further files would be released and that Epstein “client list” doesn’t exist.

The alleged client list is said to contain names of Epstein’s high-profile clients who were supplied with underage girls. Trump’s relationship with Epstein has been scrutinized on several occasions. However, he has denied any wrongdoing. The POTUS has also not been accused of any crimes by law enforcement. But the fact that Trump previously appeared on several of Epstein’s flight logs in the 1990s is enough for people to make wild assumptions about Trump.