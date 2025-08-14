In a bid to earn as many awards as he possibly could, Donald Trump and his family can go to any lengths. Maybe they should award themselves with the hypocrites of the year award, too.

In a latest turn of hypocritical events, First Lady Melania Trump is now suing Hunter Biden for what she calls a “false and a defamatory” claim and is demanding $1 1billion in damages.

On August 5, Biden made an appearance on the YouTube program Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan. While talking with Andrew, Biden alleged that Epstein had introduced Melania to Donald Trump in the late 1990s.

He said that the relationship between Epstein and Trump ran so deep that he even introduced him to his future wife. These statements were made to highlight how close Epstein and Trump’s friendship was.

However, this claim didn’t come from Biden directly; instead, he was quoting author Michael Wolf.

Now, the FLOTUS is planning to take Biden to court on charges of false claims. These claims link her to Epstein, whereas the First Lady has time and again stressed that she met Trump during a party through her modelling agency.

Hunter repeated what Michael Wollf said… this according to Michael Wolff.

According to [Trump's] biographer, Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania.

She had made similar claims earlier, too, when she tried to distance herself from late financier and convicted s-x trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, and his aide, Ghislaine Maxwell. This dispute is one of the biggest confrontations between Trump and the Biden family.

When Michael Wolf made these claims, they got lost in the news cycle. However, coming from Biden, these claims have gained enough traction online and have caused widespread speculation. Several clips are circulating on different social media platforms, too.

Upon seeing their traction, Melania Trump’s legal team released a statement and called the claim “salacious, damaging, and entirely fabricated.”

Her legal team acted quickly, and on August 6, Alejandro Brito sent a formal cease-and-desist letter to Biden’s second son and his representatives. Alejandro Brito is her attorney.

BREAKING: Melania Trump is now threatening to sue Hunter Biden for $1 BILLION for making a TRUE statement about Melania and Epstein, seen in the video below. It is a FACT that Biographer Michael Wolff asserted in a podcast that Epstein had introduced Trump and Melania via a… pic.twitter.com/zbNosiz0Cg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 13, 2025

The letter demanded that Biden issue a public retraction and apology. The deadline given for this was 5:00 p.m. EST on August 7. The First Lady’s legal team also warned Biden and his representatives that if he failed to do so, they would ask for $1 billion in damages.

In his statement, Brito called the remark “an outright lie.” He also accused Biden of “knowingly spreading a falsehood that causes severe reputational harm.”

The attorney further claimed that whoever had previously quoted Michael Wolf’s statement had also retracted their statement in light of facing legal charges. This included political commentator James Carville.

Mrs. Donald Trump has always maintained that she met Donald Trump in 1988 during New York Fashion Week. They were introduced by Italian businessman and modeling agent Paolo Zampolli during a party. She has shared the same story in her memoir, Melania.

Melania met Donald Trump at a party during New York Fashion Week in 1998. At the time, Trump was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples, but the two began dating soon after his divorce. pic.twitter.com/MbYN0pstMv — Fascinating True Stories (@FascinatingTrue) March 14, 2025

Donald Trump has also publicly acknowledged knowing and being friends with Jeffrey Epstein, but has always denied being involved in any of his “other” works. He has recently denied going to Epstein’s island, and said that he did not get the ‘privilege’ to visit the island.

He has also confirmed that he cut off his ties with Epstein following his habit of poaching Trump’s employees.

Defamation suits under US law face a high legal threshold, especially when they involve any public figure.

To go ahead with this case, the FLOTUS’ legal team has to prove that Biden acted with “actual malice.” This means that he either knew the statement was false or recklessly disregarded its truth or falsity.

This dispute comes at a very politically charged moment with Donald Trump being called a fascist because of his political policies. This potential lawsuit could deepen the already bitter political rivalry between the two families. This lawsuit could also unearth Hunter Biden’s troubled past and could crack the First Lady’s well-kept public image.

Hunter Biden and his legal team have not yet issued a public response. As there has been no retraction, there might be a lawsuit soon. Legal analysts would keep a close watch on the case as it is a rare spectacle of a sitting First Lady suing the president’s political opponent’s son for $1 billion.