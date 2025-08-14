News

“Salacious, Damaging, and Entirely Fabricated” – Melania Trump Threatens $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden Over Explosive Jeffrey Epstein Claim

Published on: August 14, 2025 at 5:41 AM ET

Melania fights back against the explosive Epstein-linked claim.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Melania Trump may sue Hunter Biden after his interview with Andrew Callaghan
Melania Trump may sue Hunter Biden after his interview with Andrew Callaghan. (Image Credit: LucasSa56947288/X.Com, @DailyMail/X.com)

In a bid to earn as many awards as he possibly could, Donald Trump and his family can go to any lengths. Maybe they should award themselves with the hypocrites of the year award, too.

In a latest turn of hypocritical events, First Lady Melania Trump is now suing Hunter Biden for what she calls a “false and a defamatory” claim and is demanding $1 1billion in damages.

On August 5,  Biden made an appearance on the YouTube program Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan. While talking with Andrew, Biden alleged that Epstein had introduced Melania to Donald Trump in the late 1990s.

He said that the relationship between Epstein and Trump ran so deep that he even introduced him to his future wife. These statements were made to highlight how close Epstein and Trump’s friendship was.

However, this claim didn’t come from Biden directly; instead, he was quoting author Michael Wolf.

Now, the FLOTUS is planning to take Biden to court on charges of false claims. These claims link her to Epstein, whereas the First Lady has time and again stressed that she met Trump during a party through her modelling agency.

She had made similar claims earlier, too, when she tried to distance herself from late financier and convicted s-x trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, and his aide, Ghislaine Maxwell. This dispute is one of the biggest confrontations between Trump and the Biden family.

When Michael Wolf made these claims, they got lost in the news cycle. However, coming from Biden, these claims have gained enough traction online and have caused widespread speculation. Several clips are circulating on different social media platforms, too.

Upon seeing their traction, Melania Trump’s legal team released a statement and called the claim “salacious, damaging, and entirely fabricated.”

Her legal team acted quickly, and on August 6, Alejandro Brito sent a formal cease-and-desist letter to Biden’s second son and his representatives. Alejandro Brito is her attorney.

The letter demanded that Biden issue a public retraction and apology. The deadline given for this was 5:00 p.m. EST on August 7. The First Lady’s legal team also warned Biden and his representatives that if he failed to do so, they would ask for $1 billion in damages.

In his statement, Brito called the remark “an outright lie.” He also accused Biden of “knowingly spreading a falsehood that causes severe reputational harm.”

The attorney further claimed that whoever had previously quoted Michael Wolf’s statement had also retracted their statement in light of facing legal charges. This included political commentator James Carville.

Mrs. Donald Trump has always maintained that she met Donald Trump in 1988 during New York Fashion Week. They were introduced by Italian businessman and modeling agent Paolo Zampolli during a party. She has shared the same story in her memoir, Melania.

Donald Trump has also publicly acknowledged knowing and being friends with Jeffrey Epstein, but has always denied being involved in any of his “other” works. He has recently denied going to Epstein’s island, and said that he did not get the ‘privilege’ to visit the island.

He has also confirmed that he cut off his ties with Epstein following his habit of poaching Trump’s employees.

Defamation suits under US law face a high legal threshold, especially when they involve any public figure.

To go ahead with this case, the FLOTUS’ legal team has to prove that Biden acted with “actual malice.” This means that he either knew the statement was false or recklessly disregarded its truth or falsity.

This dispute comes at a very politically charged moment with Donald Trump being called a fascist because of his political policies. This potential lawsuit could deepen the already bitter political rivalry between the two families. This lawsuit could also unearth Hunter Biden’s troubled past and could crack the First Lady’s well-kept public image.

Hunter Biden and his legal team have not yet issued a public response. As there has been no retraction, there might be a lawsuit soon. Legal analysts would keep a close watch on the case as it is a rare spectacle of a sitting First Lady suing the president’s political opponent’s son for $1 billion.

