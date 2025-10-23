“Melania Doesn’t Even Live in the White House” – Wild Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Trump’s Ballroom Project

It’s almost impossible to scroll through social media without chancing upon viral images of the entire East Wing being demolished, contrary to previous proposals that only partial renovation would take place for Donald Trump’s dream project—the White House Ballroom. Amid all the online buzz surrounding the renovation of the Ballroom, the viral demolition pictures, and the debates about taxpayers’ money being used for the same, a section of the Internet has been busy speculating how the architectural changes will affect First Lady Melania Trump.

Turns out, Melania Trump’s office, the staff as well as the visitor’s entrance to her office, were all located in that section of the White House wing.

The Ballroom renovation reportedly costs $250 million and is said to be funded by private donors. On social media, both Donald Trump and the official X handle of the White House have been claiming that taxpayers’ money hasn’t been used and that all the funding has been done by private donors solely.

Remember when Donald Trump said that construction of his new $250M ballroom wouldn’t interfere with the existing White House structure? pic.twitter.com/7BtoZDuYuD — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) October 20, 2025

In July, Donald Trump made big claims that no massive changes will take place in the East Wing and just a few tweaks will be incorporated. “It’ll be built over on the east side, and it will be beautiful. It’ll be views of the Washington Monument. It won’t interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it,” Trump said in July this year.

On X, users are busy speculating where Melania Trump’s office is currently stationed. Melania has been largely absent during Donald Trump’s second Presidential term. “First Lady and her staff are, or were, housed in the East Wing. Pretty sure Melanie has other places she lays her head, but where are the staff? And yes, please, an injunction to stop this disgrace and then restore it,” a user wrote on X.

“Melania doesn’t even live in the White House. She left him long ago,” another user speculated. More speculations and conspiracies followed. “It’s the East Wing that he’s demolished. That contained the First Lady’s offices, her staff, and the White House correspondence staff. That would indicate either 1) Melania hasn’t been doing any work, or 2) He doesn’t care about his wife, or 3) all of the above,” a second user wrote.

Similar thoughts echoed on X all day.

The East Wing of the White House is suppose to be the offices of FLOTUS. Trump knows Melania doesn’t want to be there, so goodbye East Wing. — Pam Kellar (@PamelaKellar3) October 23, 2025

“Trump already tore down Melania’s room at the White House East wing to put a ballroom up,” read another X post. Comments like this one popped up frequently: “Trump demolishing East Wing so Melania doesn’t have to fly in from New York to decorate for Christmas.” Another user wrote, “The East Wing has been devoted to the First Lady and her staff. Obviously, Melania isn’t using it so to Trump it’s his to demolish for his vanity project.”

Netizens continued with the Donald Trump shade, made at the expense of the Ballroom and Melania was name-checked multiple times. “Melania destroyed the rose garden and now Trump is destroying the East Wing,” read one of the many remarks. “So this tracks…The East Wing houses the First Lady’s office, and Melania is definitely not using it. LOL,” another user wrote jokingly.

“The East Wing of the White House has been each First Lady’s office for decades. Since Melania Trump has no interest in carrying out the barest minimum of First Lady duties, Donald felt free to tear it down. He cares as little for her as he does for our White House,” similar thoughts echoed in this comment.

Donald Trump boasted about being the “first President to finally get this much-needed project underway” and claimed that “zero cost to the American Taxpayer” was involved in the project in a long post on Truth Social. He went as far as claiming that “for more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits.”

Addressing the American taxpayers, Donald Trump claimed in his post that the project is “being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly.”