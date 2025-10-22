Donald Trump Caught ‘Lying’ About White House Renovations – Netizens Lash Out: “Once a Liar, Always a Liar”

Donald Trump’s snowballing controversy surrounding the jaw-dropping $250 million ballroom project refuses to die. The 79-year-old President’s reported web of lies about the White House Ballroom seems to have taken over the Internet. Demolition pictures of the East Wing are taking over the Internet, making netizens very furious.

It started with journalist Karly Kingsley posting a photograph of an excavator tearing apart the East Wing on her X profile. She captioned the post, “Remember when Donald Trump said that construction of his new $250M ballroom wouldn’t interfere with the existing White House structure?” The proof lied in the picture itself.

Remember when Donald Trump said that construction of his new $250M ballroom wouldn’t interfere with the existing White House structure? pic.twitter.com/7BtoZDuYuD — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) October 20, 2025

United by fury, a section of the Internet was quick to shred Trump over the lies and big claims that the existing structure will not undergo any major changes. “We can’t even tell when he is telling lies. And everyone around him is terrified of telling the truth. Nasty situation,” wrote an X user. Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “Trump lies about everything” and another one that read, “Once again we are forgetting that he always lies.”

It would be an understatement to say that netizens were angry about the previous big claims made by Trump ahead of the construction. “This is a very saddening image. And, OMG, the lies! They are never-ending,” pointed out a user. Another fellow chanted, “Once a liar, always a liar.”

The thread of the post slamming Trump was bombarded with comments about the President lying. This remark summed up the essence of the comments section, “We should have known he was lying.”

“He is really destroying everything! Amazing,” wrote one. “Surely the White House has some sort of monument/ heritage protection under the law and constitution…Oh hang on, constitution and laws don’t apply to the MAGA mob family,” wrote another person.

On a separate X thread, a user decided to address the current situation of the US, addressing problems such as crippling healthcare and layoffs, among other issues. “Trump building a $250 million Ballroom at the White House while most Americans struggle to afford housing, healthcare and groceries sums up the state of our country and the end result of living under a capitalist oligarchy. The rich get richer while the rest of us live in misery,” an angry user mentioned on X.

Meanwhile, another user described the tweaks in the White House Ballroom as “gaudy,” adding, “This image of the East Wing of the White House is a metaphor for broader, reckless destruction. The ballroom that will go up there will be a gaudy monument to vanity, corruption and excess. For anyone who has worked at the WH, or cares about its rich history, it’s a gut punch.”

Massive trolling notwithstanding, Trump was “pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom” in his new Truth Social entry.

In his defense and the criticism surrounding the demolition of the structure, Trump added in his post, “Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete.”

Ironically, a proud Trump boasted about being the “first President to finally get this much-needed project underway” and claimed that “zero cost to the American Taxpayer” was involved in the project. He went as far as claiming that “for more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits.”

Trying to pacify the American taxpayers, Trump claimed in his post that the project is “being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly.”

Read Trump’s full statement about the Ballroom here:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 05:23 PM EST 10/20/25 I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom. Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 20, 2025

In addition to the super long post shared by Donald Trump, on his social media handle, the White House also shared a published article titled, ‘White House Ballroom Continues Proud Presidential Legacy.’ The article was accompanied by an even longer “fact list” with a long timeline that stated, “For more than a century, U.S. Presidents have been renovating, expanding, and modernizing the White House to meet the needs of the present day.”

The article also received major flak from the masses. “The government doesn’t have enough money to help poor people access food or help the American people get health insurance. But we’re building a ballroom so the White House can host even bigger fancy parties and more frequently,” a user wrote as a counter to the big article. Similar thoughts echoed throughout, “No time to pass a budget or save healthcare for millions but plenty of time to build a ballroom.”

Users on X are not impressed with Trump’s so-called big architectural spectacle. Some even demanded a disclosure of the full list of “private” donors. “The demolition of the White House’s East Wing raises questions. With $200+ million in private funds, we need full disclosure of the donors and the terms of the funding agreements. The public has a right to know what promises, if any, were made,” a user wrote. “Can we get some names and amounts of those who have donated to fully cover the cost of the Trump Ballroom,” demanded another person.