Inside Donald Trump’s $250M Obsession with Turning the White House into His Personal Mar-a-Lago Palace!

Donald Trump’s aides have disclosed that the President is highly obsessed with the transformation of the White House into his Mar-a-Lago estate. As per sources, the White House is indicating that the President is significantly investing hours into the details of his $250 million plan to create a tremendous impact on the historic building. Multiple aides have said that the president has carried out several impromptu design sessions, and in this case, several meetings have also been interrupted and have also been circling over 3D models instead of meals.
A particular aide of the President has also told reporters that it is fair to call Trump “literally the project manager” when this particular project is concerned. The aide has also said that he has personally chosen the marble patterns, along with the lighting and the floor layouts across 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
And all this buzz regarding Donald Trump’s obsessions has gradually come up from the ongoing construction of the brand-new ballroom, reportedly carrying a whopping $200 million price tag. The administration of the President has also talked about the construction of the ballroom, justifying the continuation of the construction, saying that private donors are funding it and not the American taxpayer.
Sources also say that the President drops in on ad-hoc design huddles and can also keep meetings on hold even in the Oval Office for showing off the updated Rose Garden. Information available also says that during a meeting with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Trump really paused to showcase a new Rose Garden Bang & Olufsen system.
“We have a great speaker system,” Trump said during an event on Sept. 5 when he christened a “Rose Garden Club” for loyal officials as well as lawmakers. When foreign leaders arrive to meet the US President at the White House, a tour throughout the building has become complimentary.
It is also reported that Trump, concerning a “strong-arming” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a Gaza ceasefire, gave him a 40-minute tour of the ongoing renovations. Also, Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland, received the same thing according to several aides.
Another aide also said that visiting Florida lawmakers even got to “pick a tile” for the new patio. They have also stated that the President is fond of playing around with 3D-printed dioramas of the grounds in the dining room, as well as moving miniature pieces, “the tenser things are.” The President also reportedly weighed in on whether the design of the columns should be Doric, Ionic, or, as one official stated, “more of a Corinthian” vibe.