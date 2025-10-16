Inside Donald Trump’s $250M Obsession with Turning the White House into His Personal Mar-a-Lago Palace!

Donald Trump’s aides have disclosed that the President is highly obsessed with the transformation of the White House into his Mar-a-Lago estate. As per sources, the White House is indicating that the President is significantly investing hours into the details of his $250 million plan to create a tremendous impact on the historic building. Multiple aides have said that the president has carried out several impromptu design sessions, and in this case, several meetings have also been interrupted and have also been circling over 3D models instead of meals.

A particular aide of the President has also told reporters that it is fair to call Trump “literally the project manager” when this particular project is concerned. The aide has also said that he has personally chosen the marble patterns, along with the lighting and the floor layouts across 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.