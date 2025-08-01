Netizens Lash Out at Trump Over $200 Million Ballroom—But Here’s Why Taxpayers Might Be Overreacting

According to the White House, construction on a new $200 million ballroom will start in September. Since the Republican president took office again in January, this is the most recent renovation to what is commonly referred to as “The People’s House.”

The now-modernized East Wing, where the First Lady’s office and other important positions are currently located, will be adjacent to the ballroom. The action follows Trump’s repeated pledges to construct a “beautiful” ballroom at the White House. He had proposed funding a $100 million ballroom during the administration of Barack Obama in 2016, but the plan was rejected.

Let’s dive into what the new $200 million state ballroom will have.

Trump has been talking about the need for a decent ballroom at the White House for months. He criticized the idea of holding state banquets with hundreds of people under outdoor tents, as previous presidents have done, and claimed that the current venue is too small for big events.

According to confirmation from the White House, construction will start in September. It is anticipated that the project will cost $200 million, or about Rs 1,800 crore. Trump has been talking about this objective for more than 15 years, and the 90,000-square-foot ballroom will help him achieve it. He had long envisioned a room that would increase the White House’s capacity for formal gatherings.

Additionally, this would be the Executive Mansion’s first significant alteration since the Truman balcony was erected in 1948. Trump has already made significant alterations to the Oval Office, including the addition of presidential pictures, cherubs, and gold ornaments.

You lost your healthcare, but take heart: trump’s gaining a 90,000 square foot ballroom that looks like a French whorehouse, and you’re paying for it. He must think he’s going to have some big balls. Well obviously that isn’t the case. pic.twitter.com/hiC0sSxaVY — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) July 31, 2025

In order to fly the American flag, he also had big flagpoles put up on the north and south lawns. Additionally, the Rose Garden’s grass is being replaced with stone. According to Trump, the ballroom concept has been in the works for some time and won’t affect the primary structure.

“They’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House for more than 150 years but there’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms,” he stated, reports First Post. Speaking about the new addition, he said, “It’ll be near it but not touching it and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favourite. It’s my favourite place. I love it.”

With space for 650 people, the new ballroom will take the place of the existing East Wing. As part of the project, the East Wing—which contains the First Lady’s office, among others—will be modernized. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, those offices will be temporarily relocated while the work is being done.

He is the definition of WASTE, FRAUD and ABUSE! Trump’s $200M White House ballroom leaves critics aghast: ‘Can’t afford pediatric cancer?’ https://t.co/UaWnZddFeW — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) July 31, 2025

She added that the renovations would be paid for by Trump and other benefactors. The New York Times reports that Clark Construction and McCrery Architects have been selected for the project. Hundreds more people will be able to attend formal events at the White House once the new area is finished.

The White House described the ballroom as a “much-needed and exquisite addition”.

.@PressSec: “President Trump and other donors have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build.” pic.twitter.com/QZzAEgWd0l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 31, 2025

Following cuts to healthcare for 17 million Americans, the statement was swiftly met with criticism. One X user wrote: “Building a giant ballroom while half the country loses healthcare and is in poverty and can’t find housing or rent… I feel like I’m reading about pre-revolution France.”

Meanwhile, a third slammed: “The Trump administration just announced they will be building a massive $200 million gold-plated ballroom at the White House after signing a law cutting 17 million Americans’ health care.” “We don’t need a ballroom. We need lower food prices and gas prices. Tell Trump no,” added another, while one critic wrote: “Literally nobody voted for this.”

Another backed Trump and commented, “He is spending his own money. Perhaps you should consider reading a newspaper before you make such short-sited [sic] comments. Our President is a builder. The construction style will be consistent what is already present at the White House.”