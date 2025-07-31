“Trump pardoning Diddy will create another Epstein for him,” Claims Megyn Kelly

Donald Trump’s decision to consider giving Sean “Diddy” Combs a full presidential pardon has been branded a dumb move by right-winger Megyn Kelly.

Two months on from when Trump weighed in on the notion of pardoning the “All About The Benjamins” singer, the option is being seriously considered, claim sources.

Trump said in May, “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me. It wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Talking about his own relationship with the “Act Bad” rapper who was found guilty of two counts of prostitution, Trump added, “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics … that relationship busted up, from what I read.

“I don’t know — he didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

Giving Diddy a get-out-of-jail-free card would mean another damming association with a convicted sex offender for Trump. Not that the big man seems to care about it all that much.

Yet Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly does.

The Independent reports that she told listeners on her podcast that because of the Epstein files drama, Trump supporters would view his pardon as another cover-up.

She explained that such an act by Trump would hardly win over young women voters for the Republican Party.

On her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, she said, “The GOP is already struggling with female voters, and they’re not all lefties. There are young, conservative women who aren’t in love with Trump or MAGA, there are. And this will not help.”

Turning her attention to Diddy, Kelly said, “We all saw the videotape of him beating the hell out of Cassandra Ventura. But there was so much more testimony about the other women he repeatedly beat, all the way up to when he was arrested. He doesn’t deserve any of Trump’s mercy.”

Kelly also pointed out that not only would a pardon be disastrous in the eyes of women everywhere, but it would pour fuel on the flames of the Epstein Files scandal.

The fact that Trump’s administration has failed woefully to release the remaining documents pertaining to the government’s investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears to scream that something is not quite right in the whiter than white White House.

When he was on the campaign trail, Trump claimed he would release the Epstein files when he got into office, and guess what, he didn’t!

Such a move played badly for Trump. With many, including a large portion of its own base, speculating that the government has gone to great lengths to cancel Epstein’s “client list” of high-profile individuals.

Kelly said, “Trump’s in trouble because he’s making it look like, to the MAGA base, he’s part of the elite cabal that covers for other members of the elite cabal.”

Kelly pointed out, “Trump pardoning Diddy will create another Epstein for him.”

Kelly also wrote on Twitter, “Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn’t deserve it. He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling w/young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon.”