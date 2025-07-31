Donald Trump Gives Himself a New Nickname—But Regrets Almost Instantly

In his latest Truth Social rant, U.S. President Donald Trump gave himself a somewhat unofficial but true-to-nature nickname (aka with the confidence of someone who doesn’t really care about protocol). Since he isn’t throwing himself a birthday party that also coincides with a 250-year army celebration, Trump may have thought that this is a good time to create some new stir.

The day was Thursday, when his followers on Truth Social saw Donald Trump post yet another doctored image of him. Behind him, one could see a fist. On it was written “Donald Trump dealmaker in-chief,” much to his own satisfaction.

This came a few minutes before he went on another rant targeting Canada and how it would be very tough to strike trade deals with it, as its Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced plans to recognise the Palestinian state. “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh, Canada!!!” he wrote.

Donald Trump’s trade warning comes just a day before increased tariffs are set to be imposed on countries lacking a trade agreement with the United States. Starting Friday, Canada could face a 35% tariff on most goods sold to the U.S. if a deal isn’t reached by today. This perhaps explains the focus on random images and nicknames, all aimed at reinforcing Trump’s image as the “dealmaker-in-chief.”

It is important to note that, other than Canada, the UK and France have also recognized Palestine as a nation, as Israel’s attack on it and the starvation of the masses rages on in the Middle East after reigniting itself since October 7, 2023, under Benjamin Netanyahu.

As of the time of writing, Netanyahu has met the US envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The latter, as reported by Fox News, said a week ago: “Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

Why is a staunch Jewish Zionist being entrusted with negotiations to end the genocide in Gaza? Hello? Steve Witkoff has openly celebrated Netanyahu’s rhetoric calling him “epic” and “spiritual”, fundraised millions for pro-Israel causes, and constantly aligns himself with those… pic.twitter.com/9kBTKOvu4t — Afif Aqrabawi (@AjAqrabawi) June 1, 2025

Even with everything else going on, Donald Trump himself admitted there is “real starvation” happening in Gaza. He also mentioned that he’s been collaborating with Israel to sort things out.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump shared an angry message aimed at Canadian PM Carney on Truth Social.

In it, he accused Carney of hitting the United States where it hurts financially. Donald Trump alleged that Canada, the U.S.’s second-biggest trading partner after Mexico, isn’t doing enough to stop fentanyl from coming across the northern border. He went on to say that instead of cooperating, Canada actually hit back with its own set of tariffs.

Reports indicate that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seizures of fentanyl at the Canada-U.S. border accounted for less than 0.1% of all fentanyl seizures in the U.S. between 2022 and 2024.

A remarkable statement from the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The excuse (President Donald Trump) gives for fentanyl is completely bogus, unjustified and false.

(Trump) wants to see the collapse of the Canadian economy so he can annex us. We will never be the 51st state.” pic.twitter.com/m3vpuLLxAt — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) March 4, 2025

In response to Donald Trump’s post, Carney resorted to X (formerly Twitter) and promised that he would keep his country dedicated to working with Washington, including in the fight against the fentanyl crisis.

“Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.”

“Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America,” he wrote.