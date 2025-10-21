“Do Not Take Photos!”: Trump’s $250 Million White House Makeover Sparks Outrage and Secrecy

The East Wing of the White House, the historic home to First Ladies and their staff for decades, is being ripped apart, and no one’s allowed to talk about it. According to the Wall Street Journal, federal employees next door at the Treasury Department were told to zip their lips and keep their cameras down as bulldozers and cranes moved in to demolish part of the East Wing, all to make space for Donald Trump’s jaw-dropping $250 million ballroom project.

In an email sent Monday evening, Treasury staff were warned not to share photos of the chaos outside their windows. “As construction proceeds on the White House grounds, employees should refrain from taking and sharing photographs of the grounds, to include the East Wing, without prior approval from the Office of Public Affairs,” a Treasury official wrote. That’s right, the government’s own workers are being told to keep quiet while the president’s “vanity project” reshapes one of America’s most famous landmarks.

Cameras Banned, Cranes Rolling

Onlookers have already spotted heavy machinery tearing into the East Wing’s façade. Windows smashed. Stone ripped apart. The covered entrance, gone. What once housed the First Lady’s office now looks more like a demolition zone than a national treasure.

Trump’s ballroom, funded by private donors, was initially priced at $100 million. But like everything in Trump World, it’s gotten bigger, a lot bigger. The 90,000-square-foot addition is now expected to cost $250 million, more than double the original budget, and will dwarf the existing White House structures. The East Wing, built in 1942, is a modest 12,000 square feet. The residence? 50,000. Trump’s ballroom will outshine them both.

Trump’s Promise vs. Reality

What’s raising eyebrows even more is Trump’s earlier claim that the ballroom would not “interfere” with existing buildings. “It won’t be. It’ll be near it, but not touching it and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” he said in July. But just weeks later, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that “the necessary construction will take place” to “modernize” the East Wing. So much for not touching it.

A Project With No Plans

Shockingly, by September, the White House still hadn’t submitted the required plans to the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), the agency that must approve major federal construction projects. The law says the NCPC’s job is to “preserve the important historical and natural features of the National Capital.” Trump and his allies insist he doesn’t need anyone’s permission.

At a private dinner last week with big donors, including tech, defense, and crypto moguls, Trump bragged about how “free” he was to do whatever he wanted. “I said, ‘How long will it take me?’ They said, ‘Sir, you can start tonight, you have no approvals.’ I said, ‘You gotta be kidding.’ They said, ‘Sir, this is the White House, you’re the president of the United States, you can do anything you want.’”

Critics Furious: “Ripping Apart the White House Like the Constitution”

As footage of the “People’s House” being torn apart spread online, critics slammed Trump for turning the nation’s symbol into a billionaire’s playground. “Seeing the White House torn apart is really emblematic of the times we’re in,” wrote Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). “Ripping apart the White House just like he’s ripping apart the Constitution,” added California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Meanwhile, Trump’s defenders dismissed the backlash. The White House’s official RapidResponse47 account fired back online, calling it “FAKE OUTRAGE” and reminding people that President Obama once converted the tennis court into a basketball court. But the symbolism hit hard. The image of cranes tearing down part of the White House, while federal workers are told to stay silent, has Washington buzzing. Whether you call it modernization or megalomania, one thing’s clear: Trump’s not just rebuilding the White House, he’s remaking it in his own image.