Iran Tells Trump No Executions Would Happen, But Protestors Remain Fearful — “The Regime is Buying Time”

Iran might have assured Trump that protestors would not be executed, but sources claim that the regime might be lying to the US President.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he has decided not to have a military intervention in Iran after the Middle-Eastern country proclaimed it will not hang detained protestors.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later had an interview with Fox News, where he reiterated that executions were out of the question. However, protestors are worried that the regime might be fooling everyone to buy time before the US attacks.

The Iranian government has previously claimed to foreign states that it bears no responsibility for executions because the judiciary is independent. In light of this claim, on what basis can the statements of Iran’s Foreign Minister be trusted today? — عمو تنسر (@Tansars) January 15, 2026

They feel that the government, headed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, will secretly carry out the executions and kill over 18,000 people who have been arrested since the start of the anti-establishment protests in December 2025.

A source quoted by The Sun revealed, “The regime is buying time by lying to Trump, and they will do what they want once he loses focus. People are pleased that there have been no executions so far, but that could change very quickly.”

Iran claims that it is not going to hang protestors after Trump warned of swift action and told protestors that ‘help was on its way.’ People were especially concerned about 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, a cloth shop owner who was arrested last week.

His family told the media that he was going to be executed by the authorities on Wednesday, which led to widespread backlash. The hanging was eventually canceled, and Araghchi appeared on Fox News, announcing, “[There would be] no hanging today or tomorrow. I can tell you, I’m confident that there is no plan for hanging.”

The Iranian judiciary later released a statement highlighting that Soltani would not be given capital punishment and would only face imprisonment if he is convicted.

The statement read, “The punishment, according to the law, will be imprisonment, as the death penalty does not exist for such charges.”

Meanwhile, Trump addressed the media and announced that he would continue to monitor the situation; however, there would be no immediate military action as Iran has suspended the killings of protestors.

The stupidest, most naive, or plain most disingenuous president in history? “We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping – it’s stopped – it’s stopping. And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or execution – so I’ve been told that on good authority.” pic.twitter.com/h9QdDURdHa — jumpjet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@jumpjettwit) January 15, 2026

The POTUS said, “They’ve said the killing has stopped and the executions won’t take place – there were supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won’t take place – and we’re going to find out.”

Iran has been burning since the end of December 2025, when the nationwide protests against the Khamenei government erupted. Human rights organisations have estimated that over 2500 people have been killed in the demonstrations.

More than 18,000 have been detained, many of whom happen to be minors aged between 15 and 17. While the Foreign Minister’s assurance about no executions brought some respite to the imprisoned protestors, their future still remains uncertain.