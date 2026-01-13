Trump Cancels All Meetings With Iran, Tells Protesters, ‘Help Is On The Way’

In a message posted to his Truth Social account, Trump made clear that the United States would not engage diplomatically with Tehran while its security forces continue a violent crackdown on demonstrators. The unrest, now entering its third week, has been fueled by economic hardship, political repression, and long-standing resentment toward Iran’s ruling clerical regime.

🚨 #IranProtests Iran’s Generation Z is on the streets, while the Islamic dictatorship hides in bunkers. Iran’s revolution holds a crucial place in the world’s political landscape. Donald Trump’s open support is a clear signal — change is inevitable#Iran #IranRevolution2026… pic.twitter.com/8cbTyCKTRN — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) January 9, 2026

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” Trump wrote. “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

The announcement marks a sharp escalation in Trump’s posture toward Iran, with the president openly aligning the United States with protesters challenging the regime’s authority. His call for citizens to “take over your institutions” was a rare and direct appeal from a sitting U.S. president to a foreign population amid internal unrest.

Trump also warned that those responsible for suppressing demonstrations would face consequences, signaling that the administration is closely tracking events on the ground. “Save the names of the killers and abusers,” he wrote, suggesting future accountability for Iranian officials and security forces involved in the crackdown.

Reports from international observers indicate that thousands have been killed or injured as protests spread across major cities, though exact figures remain difficult to verify due to government-imposed internet blackouts and restrictions on foreign media. Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on outside interference, while protesters accuse the regime of corruption, brutality, and economic mismanagement.

A message from Iran: Trump Help Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/HbyRRZh73K — Savakzadeh (@Savakzadeh) January 12, 2026

The president’s decision to halt all diplomatic engagement effectively freezes any remaining channels between Washington and Tehran. Administration officials say the move reflects Trump’s view that negotiations are meaningless while violence against civilians continues.

In recent days, Trump had hinted that Iran was approaching a red line, telling aides and reporters that the regime’s actions were becoming increasingly dangerous. Senior national security officials have reportedly been meeting to review a range of responses, including economic and strategic measures, should the situation deteriorate further.

Earlier this week, Trump also announced sweeping penalties aimed at isolating Iran economically, including new tariffs on countries that continue to trade with Tehran. The measures are designed to increase pressure on Iran’s leadership while signaling strong U.S. support for protesters demanding change.

While the administration has not detailed what form the promised “help” would take, Trump’s statement has been widely interpreted as a commitment to backing the Iranian people through diplomatic, economic, and strategic means.

As protests continue and tensions rise, Trump’s hardline stance underscores his approach to foreign policy: refusing to negotiate under pressure while openly siding with citizens challenging authoritarian regimes. The decision to cancel all meetings with Iran places the crisis at the center of U.S. foreign policy and signals that Washington is prepared to walk away from talks rather than legitimize violence.