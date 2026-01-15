Russian Official Warns Against Trump’s Greenland Takeover Plans — Says It Would Be “The Beginning of the End of the World”

Donald Trump has been vocal about his plans to acquire Greenland with full support from MAGA members. According to UNILAD, the President has been trying to buy Greenland for the US’s military security and establish further global dominance.

However, the Danish territory has made it clear it is not for sale. Not just Greenland alone, but countries like Russia and China are also opposing Trump’s plan.

On January 14, 2026, representatives of Denmark and Greenland met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Washington. During the meeting, Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen reportedly mentioned that there is no necessity for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

Meanwhile, Vance argued Denmark has not done enough to protect Greenland. The VP insisted that the US wants to have a good relationship with everyone.

He stated, “Recognizing that there were important security partnerships in the past does not mean we can’t have disagreements with allies in the present.- “You [Denmark] have not done a good job by the people of Greenland- that has to change.”

Disappointed after the meeting, Rasmussen said, “It’s clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland. And we made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom.”

The meeting between the Danish, Greenlandic, and U.S. foreign ministers + JD Vance, has ended. Neither side commented on how it concluded, but Danish Foreign Minister Løkke Rasmussen appeared to be in high spirits and exchanged a fist bump with the Danish ambassador to the U.S.,… pic.twitter.com/k8D77blGw9 — Chris (@chrisdguise) January 14, 2026

On the other hand, a Russian official claimed that if the U.S. actually take over Greenland, it could mark the “beginning of the end of the world.” Russian senator and former deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Rogozin, cited concerns about Trump’s plan.

The former Kremlin representative at NATO headquarters in Russia believes that the U.S. plan to acquire Greenland is tied to a broader strategy to build a “Golden Dome” missile defense system, one that would integrate space-based assets, artificial intelligence, and a layered defense architecture into a single network.

“Orbital sensors, ground interceptors, decision-making algorithms — all this requires advantageous geography. Greenland, with its Arctic position, proximity to Russia, and convenience for northern ICBM trajectories, fits perfectly into this architecture,” he added.

Rogozin also claimed that Trump is allegedly just following the Pentagon’s orders. He said the intention is to, “seize Greenland by force and turn it into a platform for deploying means of both nuclear attack and missile defence interception of Russian ICBMs.”

He added this will dismantle the stability in the world that has prevented the use of nuclear weapons since 1945.

Vice President JD Vance’s message to Denmark on Greenland: “Recognizing that there are important security partnerships in the past does not mean we can’t have disagreements with allies in the present.– you [Denmark] have not done a good job by the people of Greenland- that has… pic.twitter.com/xK3nYbKBlT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2025

According to Rogozin, taking over Greenland may not give the U.S. the upper hand as achieving nuclear superiority over China and Russia could backfire. Instead, it may lead to the beginning of the end of the world.

“This is the problem: the US, led by an eccentric, may convince themselves that, finally, thanks to the annexation of Greenland and the deployment there of components of the command and control system for strategic offensive weapons, they have achieved nuclear superiority over Russia and China… This will be the beginning of the end of the world,” he said.

So far, Greenland has the support of NATO and European leaders to fight against Trump’s plans. But only time will tell whether the U.S. will actually take over Greenland despite the opposition.