Resurfaced Clip Shows Melania Trump Holding A 2-Month-Old Barron In Her Arms While Waiting for Donald

An adorable video has surfaced of Melania Trump cradling her then-two-month-old son Barron Trump, in a blast from the early days of the Trump family. The clip, which was described as 'rare' by the account that uploaded it, originally came from season six of The Apprentice back in 2007 and captured an intimate moment at the Mar-a-Lago estate of the family that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Melania steps out of their Florida estate, cradling baby Barron in her arms tenderly and waiting to embrace her husband. "Look who it is. Daddy is coming home," she says soothingly to her infant son. Then, Donald Trump emerges from a convertible to warmly embrace his wife and child in a tender family greeting rarely seen in his controversial career.

The video's viral journey began when it was shared by the X account @Patri0tContr0l, which quickly amassed 1.2 million views. Curiously, the post compared Melania to Michelle Obama, questioning the availability of similar footage of the latter with her children—although numerous photos of Michelle with her daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama are readily accessible online, as per Newsweek.

Fast forwarding to today, Barron has become a star on social media despite his limited public appearances. Despite attending the Stern School of Business at New York University, 18-year-old Barron is maintaining a low profile. He made headlines for the first time in July when he declined to attend the Republican National Convention as a delegate. Melania's office cited, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments." Compared to his older siblings, who are all in the political spotlight, this move was quite different.

Keeping this in mind, it wouldn't be overkill to say that Barron's early years were significantly impacted by Melania, who was born in Slovenia and spent a lot of time with him. A case in point: in another adorable video from 2010, Barron is shown as a little child speaking with his mother's accent. "I like my suitcase" is one of the statements he made when his dad was being interviewed by Larry King. Social media users were in awe of Barron and Melania's apparent intimacy.

Additionally, Donald had a fatherly moment on camera when he gave Barron some advice, stating things like, "I want all As. And when you get older, no drugs. No alcohol. No cigarettes. And, you know what else? No tattoos. I don’t ever want to see tattoos on you," as per Fox News.

Despite all this, Barron is still somewhat of a mystery at the age of 18. Being taller than both of his parents at six feet nine, he has aided his dad in making connections with younger people. He is even credited with persuading Donald to approach well-known podcasters and streamers in order to support the campaign's efforts to win over younger voters.