Former President Donald Trump, who has been accused of plotting a coup, requested on Monday that his party either cease sponsoring debates for his Republican presidential opponents or be "revamped." Since late August, the Republican National Committee has hosted three debates. Trump has not attended any of them, and he has no plans to attend the fourth one as well. Trump's claim that holding the debates is a financial burden for the RNC when the media partners pay for them is perplexing. In fact, he doesn't make it clear as to how or by what means the RNC should be reorganized.

President Trump on Truth Social calls on the RNC to end any further primary debates to save money and focus on beating the Democrats in the general:



"If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!"



Trump is demanding change at the RNC, or else. pic.twitter.com/mCWl9nTjaV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 20, 2023

He posted on his social media, Truth Social, "GREAT POLLS JUST RELEASED - BEST EVER! Harvard/Harris TRUMP 67%, DeSanctimonious 9%, Birdbrain 8%, Ramaswamy 5%, Christie - dead in the water, a total loser! TRUMP UP 7% to 10% on CROOKED JOE BIDEN. RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates. Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL! If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!" Trump based his claims on a poll performed by Harvard and Harris X. In a head-to-head battle, it showed that Trump would beat both DeSantis (75%) and Haley (19%), and that Trump has a surprising 7-point edge over sitting President Joe Biden (24%) heading into the 2020 general election.

🔥WATCH! Ron DeSantis calls out wussy coward Donald Trump for begging his crony Ronna McDaniel to cancel the last debate!



Challenges Trump to debate on Newsmax! pic.twitter.com/56Jc8RSNAX — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) November 21, 2023

In the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey, 57% of prospective Iowa GOP caucusgoers say it does not matter to them whether Trump attends at least one debate before the caucuses on Jan. 15. Meanwhile, 60% of GOP caucus-goers who are not backing Trump believe he should take part in at least one debate before the Iowa caucuses on January 15. Despite considerable uproar and criticism, Trump says he doesn't see the point in participating in the debates since he has such a large lead in the polls among Republican voters that there's no need for him to subject himself to assaults from the other candidates.

In June he spoke with Bret Baier of Fox News and shared his thoughts. As reported by ABC News Trump admitted, "I like to debate. I probably am here because of debates. I don't mind it at all. But when you're 40 points up .... Why would I let these people take shots at me?" When asked about debating with Biden, "He and I have to definitely debate. That's what I love." Trump published a pre-recorded conversation with Tucker Carlson that lasted an hour during the first GOP debate in August. And in September, during the second GOP debate, he staged a rally in front of a non-union auto manufacturing company in Clinton Township, Michigan, to court workers during the United Auto Workers strike. His main opponents have been quite outspoken about their displeasure with his refusal to debate them, and DeSantis has even joked that his opponent can bring a teleprompter if he wants.

